DUT clarifies registration information after fake news saga

Citizen Reporter

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has reiterated that online registration for first-year students will end on Friday, 11 March 2022.

This after numerous false statements and misinformation, specifically relating to student registration, available spaces and confirmations of banking details were circulated on social media platforms.

“DUT strongly condemns the spreading of numerous false statements and misinformation online.

“The University is extremely concerned that the “fake news” is purely intended to confuse DUT students and staff, to create chaos and to disrupt the university, thereby compromising operations and further unsettling the first semester,” said DUT senior director for corporate affairs Alan Khan.

The university has clarified that late registration remains online and no walk-in applications will be considered.

“DUT staff and students are urged to please be vigilant to the intentional misdirection from those who do not have their best interests in hand,” said Khan in a statement.

“We strongly advise university staff and students to only access official DUT statements through internal communication platforms.”

The official university statements are also published on the DUT website: under Highlights (on the homepage).

Khan said the misinformation is extremely concerning because the perpetrators went as far as circulating contact numbers of some DUT staff members, compromising their privacy.

“This is in clear violation of the law and prosecutable once the law enforcement agencies find those responsible,” said Khan.

DUT students are also being advised to not circulate information that has not been verified and to avoid being part of the chain of fake news.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: Durban University of Technology details damage after a week of attacks