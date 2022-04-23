eThekwini water restrictions: Water rationing implemented in these areas

Citizen Reporter

The eThekwini Municipality will be implementing water restrictions in the North, South and Inner West with immediate effect, it said in a statement on Saturday.

While significant progress has been made in restoring water supply in many areas, major damage on Umgeni Water infrastructure which supplies the City also resulted in interrupted water supply.

The Municipality explained that water restrictions must be implemented with immediate effect to stabilise the system and to ensure that reservoirs have enough water supply and to prevent them from going empty.

“The rationing schedule is based on the shortfall supply from the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant and the South Coast Augmentation Pipeline (which is at its completion stages of repairs) and will depend on the level of the reservoir at the point of restriction,” the statement read.

There is no time line as to how long these restrictions will be in place, but tankers will continue to be dispatched to areas to supply residents with water in the meantime.

Click here for a list of the areas that are affected by the water restrictions.

Other areas in the City are not being rationed as there is already constrained supply to them and applying the restriction may lead to the total collapse of the supply systems, the Municipality said.

Residents can call the Water call centre on 0801 313013, 0800 311111 or reach them via What’s App on 073 148 3477.