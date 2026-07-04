One fatality confirmed as 60 dwellings destroyed in Durban shack fire

Community leaders have identified the deceased and authorities are searching for family members.

One person has died after a fire caused widespread destruction in an informal settlement in Durban North.

At least 60 shacks are confirmed to have been torched during a fire at the Malacca Road Informal Settlement near Red Hill Cemetery.

Emergency services were on scene from the early hours of Saturday morning, with investogators yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Victim identified

The provincial department of human settlements confirmed the identify of the deceased had been established and authorities were actively looking for his next of kin.

“Working with local community leaders and neighbours, we are searching for the relatives of the deceased who is known as Ntuli.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family,” stated human settlements spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya.

The spokesperson praised the first responders for ensuring that the damage was not more extensive.

“Every second and every hour were dedicated towards the prevention of what could have been a severe devastation with many other lives lost,” Sibiya said.

Department officials were on site on Saturday and are coordinating relief efforts.

“Our ever-dedicated roving team is already closer to the situation and will ensure that residents are assisted.

“In particular, our thoughts are with children who have been exposed to the extreme cold temperature during this period,” Sibiya concluded.

March 2023 fire

This is the second deadly fire in the informal settlement in the space of three years, after one woman died during a fire in March 2023.

While the woman was not killed by the fire, the Northglen News reported that she was electrocuted when stepping on an illegal electricity connection while attempting to escape the blaze.

The publication added that the woman was the third person from the informal settlement to die in an illegal connection-related incident in the space of four months.