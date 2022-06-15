Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
15 Jun 2022
6:15 am
Local News

Fraud allegations rock Sekhukhune municipality as agency investigated

Alex Japho Matlala

More than R400,000 was allegedly deposited into the account of a service provider.

Picture: iStock
Police are probing allegations of fraud against the Sekhukhune Development Agency (SDA) involving more than R400,000 budgeted to fight poverty among the youth, women and people living with disabilities. The SDA is a subsidiary of the Sekhukhune district municipality (SDM) and its main function is to provide strategic economic programmes towards inclusive growth and job creation on behalf of the municipality. The Citizen reported three weeks ago about R18 million deposited in tranches by SDM officials to “wrong accounts” between 2018 to 2021. ALSO READ: Hawks probe financial fraud claim at Sekhukhune municipality “Yes, we can confirm that we are investigating...

Read more on these topics