8-year-old karting champ Giuliana Saladino on track to being one of SA’s most exciting racers

With a solid foundation and clear road ahead, Saladino is poised to fly the flag for not only women in the sport but SA itself in the future.

Eight-year-old South African karting champion Giuliana Saladino is breaking stereotypes as much as she is lap records.

Saladino has won multiple national titles and excelled in a sport that is still overwhelmingly dominated by boys.

Much of her success is down to her discipline and determination. She trains year-round, pushing herself to better her performance every time she takes to the track. She also has strong support from her parents and sponsors, including Supa Quick, Liqui Moly and NGK Niterra SA.

She is widely regarded as one of the country’s most promising young drivers, especially after winning her class and the fastest lap award at the 2025 Prokart SSS Championship.

She also finished second in the Tillotson Cadets category at the Rok Cup South Africa Nationals.

She has moved up the categories and aims to represent South Africa internationally soon.

The next gen of racers

Saladino forms part of a new generation emerging through formal motorsport via karting.

Motorsport South Africa consistently highlights it as a critical foundation for future drivers, but global research shows that girls only make up around 10% of participants across all competition categories worldwide.

Early access, confidence and sustained support play a decisive role in whether girls remain in the sport long enough to progress, reports have found.

And with a solid foundation and clear road ahead, Saladino is poised to fly the flag for not only women in the sport but SA itself in the future.