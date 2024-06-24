Local News

Community Chat: Have you stocked up on water for outages?

Water tanker

Picture for illustration purposes: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Johannesburg residents have begun stocking up on water as Rand Water do “extensive maintenance” to their systems.

According to the Northcliff Melville Times, residents can expect to have water issues for over a month, until 29 July 2024.

While some areas may just have low pressure, the taps may run dry at others.

Water tankers will be sent into areas heavily affected, but all residents have been urged to stock up on water.

Have you stocked up on water for outages?

