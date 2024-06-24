ANC confirms parliamentary comeback of ‘Streetwise’ Zizi Kodwa

Corruption-accused former minister Zizi Kodwa is set to be sworn in as MP alongside 58 MK party members on Tuesday.

Disgraced former minister Zizi Kodwa will be sworn in as ANC MP on Tuesday, 25 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed that its corruption-accused former minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, will be sworn in as a member of parliament (MP) on Tuesday.

Kodwa has been implicated by the State Capture Inquiry for receiving almost R1.7 million between 2014 and 2015 from former IT group EOH executive Jehan Mackay when he was the ANC’s national spokesperson.

‘Streetwise’ Zizi Kodwa

Kodwa and Mackay appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court earlier this month on corruption charges related to alleged bribes of cash.

Former sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 5 June 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/ The Citizen

According to News24, the charge sheet details 14 transactions from Mackay in favour of Kodwa, including one payment of R1 million.

There is also a R30 000 payment from Mackay to Kodwa’s FNB account, referenced as “Streetwise Zizi”.

Step-aside rule will apply to corruption-accused former minister

According to ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, Kodwa will be sworn in by the newly elected Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza.

Bhengu-Motsiri told IOL that Kodwa, who resigned as minister following the corruption charges, could only be given lesser roles while they were waiting for the court decision on whether he is guilty or innocent.

She explained that the step-aside rule, which will see Kodwa leave Parliament if he is found guilty, will kick in after his case is concluded.

“If the court rules are in his favour, he will be eligible to take the ministerial positions again but if the case rules otherwise then he will have to step aside completely,” Bhengu-Motsiri stated.

OUTA says Kodwa the MP is ‘a concern’ for South Africa

In response to the news of Kodwa’s parliamentary comeback, Corruption watchdog, OUTA (Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse) raised the alarm over Kodwa’s parliamentary return.

OUTA’s executive director, Wayne Duvenage, said Kodwa’s return would be a setback in the fight against corruption.

“It would be a concern for citizens and civil society if people in that situation find themselves in Parliament first of all, and into positions of power in government.

“You know he has resigned, yet he’s still an MP. He’s still protected now by the ANC to some extent, and we believe that that’s a concern for us, for South Africa,” Duvenhage added.

ActionSA calls on ANC to withdraw candidacy

In a statement, ActionSA’s parliamentary caucus leader, Athol Trollip, also criticised the ANC’s decision.

He urged the party to withdraw his candidacy to preserve Parliament’s integrity and spare taxpayers the expense of supporting someone accused of corruption.

“ActionSA condemns the shameful return of disgraced former minister Zizi Kodwa, who is reportedly set to be sworn in this coming Tuesday as an ANC member of Parliament despite facing serious corruption charges for allegedly accepting a R1.7 million bribe.

“Charged with violating the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, the former minister finds himself in the dock at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court, facing charges stemming from evidence in the State of Capture Report – which accuses Kodwa of accepting a bribe in exchange for influencing the awarding of government contracts,” said Trollip.

Minister in the Presidency Maropene Ramokgopa has been appointed as the acting Sports, Arts and Culture Minister following Kodwa’s resignation on 5 June.

