Four-vehicle collision leaves two dead, three others injured in Krugersdorp

A man and woman have been killed and three others injured after a collision between two trucks and two light motor vehicles in Pinehaven, Krugersdorp.

According to ER24 paramedics, the accident happened on Friday morning, at the N14 and R28 intersection.

ER24 and several other emergency services arrived on the scene shortly before 7am to find the four wrecked vehicles in the middle of the road with debris scattered across the scene.

Local authorities began to close off the road and divert the traffic while medics tended to the patients.

“On closer inspection, medics found a woman lying trapped inside a light motor vehicle while a man was trapped inside the one truck. Three other patients were lying around the vehicles.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that one man had already succumbed to his numerous injuries while the two entrapped patients, and two others, were in critical condition,” ER24 said in a statement.

ER24 said added that emergency services had to use specialised equipment to free the patients from the truck and car.

“Once released, medics treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions. Once the patients were stabilised, the critically injured woman was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a nearby hospital while the other patients were transported by ambulance.

“Unfortunately, en route to the hospital, the critically injured woman succumbed to her injuries.”

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

