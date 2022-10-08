One dead, child critically injured as truck and three cars involved in accident

Citizen Reporter

A man was killed and three others were injured after an accident on the M3 in the Western Cape involving a truck and three cars.

According to ER24, one of the injured passengers was a child.

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon between Tokai road and Ladies Mile road, on the M3 highway.

ER24 said the truck was found on the side of the road among some trees.

“A light motor vehicle was found behind a truck smashed against another tree while two light motor vehicles were parked on the road,” it said in a statement.

Medics said they found one man lying motionless in one of the cars, while two other men were found near the other cars.

“Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the one man, and he was declared dead,” the emergency medical service said.

“The two other men were treated for their injuries and later transported to nearby hospitals for further care.”

Injured child

It is understood that the critically injured child was taken to hospital by a member of the public before the paramedics arrived.

ER24 said police had arrived at the scene on Friday and opened an investigation.

Horror crash in Krugersdorp

The incident comes after a man and woman were killed, and three others injured, after a collision between two trucks and two light motor vehicles in Pinehaven, Krugersdorp, on Friday morning.

According to ER24 paramedics, the accident happened at the N14 and R28 intersection.

The four wrecked vehicles were in the middle of the road with debris scattered across scene. Flames could also be seen around the accident site.

“On closer inspection, medics found a woman lying trapped inside a light motor vehicle while a man was trapped inside the one truck. Three other patients were lying around the vehicles.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that one man had already succumbed to his numerous injuries while the two entrapped patients, and two others, were in critical condition,” ER24 said in a statement.

“Once the patients were stabilised, the critically injured woman was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a nearby hospital while the other patients were transported by ambulance.

“Unfortunately, en route to the hospital, the critically injured woman succumbed to her injuries.”

