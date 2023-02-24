Friend of Willem Kruger threatened with arrest

Citizen Reporter

One of the men who attended a stag party with Willem Kruger, a 29-year-old farmer from Grobersdal, Limpopo, who disappeared from the celebrations that fatal night in November 2022, has been threatened with arrest.

Middelburg Observer reports that a man identified as a ‘notorious police officer sent one of the bachelor partygoers, Janneman Uys, a rather sinister message on Facebook.

The message reads: ‘Hi Janneman, I have some news for you Son. I suggest you and your father come and see me before March 10. After that your warrant is out for arrest, then I can’t help you. WhatsApp: 076 737 6614”.

Screengrab: The message that James Smith left on Facebook.

The message was send to Janneman and Brigedier Selvy Mohlala, South African Police Services Mpumalanga spokesperson but neither has commented on it until now.

Janneman was one of the men who attended the ram party at Henbase Lodge where Kruger died.

The young farmer disappeared and his bakkie, with his remains in the vehicle, was found submerged in the Vaal River next to the lodge.

While preliminary reports identify the cause of death as drowning, conspiracy theorists have relentlessly argued that Kruger’s death was intentional.

Janneman hands his bakkie over to police for investigations

At the height of public commentary and theories into Kruger’s death, some people identified Janneman as a potential suspect with police reportedly confiscating his bakkie for investigations.

Mohlala clarified the bakkie was not seized, saying Janneman gave them his bakkie of his own free will for investigation. The bakkie was returned to him in early February.

But, it was later reported that Janneman lodged a theft complaint with the police regarding a R250 000 ring that disappeared from the van, while it was in the possession of the police.

Mohlala confirmed that Janneman made a theft complaint, but did not want to elaborate on what was stolen specifically.

Who is John Smith?

The Middleburg Observer and its sister newspaper, Die Daller, as well as other news media, have done several reports in the past few years about a man who poses in most cases as ‘Captain John Smith’, who allegedly threatens people.

In most cases, he reported extorted money from men by telling them a rape case against them had been opened, but that could then make the dossier ‘disappear’ if they pay R5 000.

Some men reportedly paid R15 000 just to get Smith to stop harassing them

Smith is allegedly very convincing and tells men that he knows they may be ‘innocent’, but that such a case can ruin their whole life if it goes to court.

One of his so-called victims, reported that his brother lost his entire family and everything in such a case, even though he was later found not guilty in court. “People believe ‘that where there’s a smoke, there’s a ‘ a little fire”.

Compiled, edited and translated from Afrikaans by Narissa Subramoney.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Middelburg Observer’s website, by Daleen Naudè. Read the original article here.

