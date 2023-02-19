Search for German tourist missing in Cape Town

Sipho Mabena

Pinelands police in the Western Cape have asked for the public’s help in tracing a German tourist who disappeared last Tuesday in Cape Town.

Provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said 22-year-old Nick Frischke, a German tourist who arrived in South Africa on Monday, 6 February was last seen in a local store in the V&A Waterfront.

He said reports suggest the tourist was staying at a local AirBnB in Pinelands.

Vanished without trace

“On Tuesday, 14 February at around 10:00, he left the premises on foot and never returned,” Swartbooi said.

He said at the time of his disappearance, Frischke was last seen wearing blue denim shorts with white tekkies and a beige T-shirt; he was carrying a backpack.

#sapsWC Pinelands police seeks #missing Nick Frischke (22), a German tourist. Last seen on 14/02 in a local store in the V&A Waterfront. Info -> D/Sgt Daluxolo Mhlauli 076 609 0764, #CrimeStop 08600 10111 or #MySAPSApp. NPhttps://t.co/Jmmd7GOKg3 pic.twitter.com/gtPrkU0rVf— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) February 18, 2023

Swartbooi said it was important to note the missing tourist did not speak English very well.

He pleaded with anyone who can assist with information that will lead to Frischke’s safe return to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Daluxolo Mhlauli on 076 609 0764.

Alternatively, the public can use the SA Police Service (Saps) Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Impassioned plea on Facebook

Facebook user Tom Frischke posted an impassioned plea for information about the missing tourist’s whereabouts.

“Who can provide information on his whereabouts, who saw him last? Dear hospitals, please see if he might be with you after all! Please share and give information to the police!” Tom posted.

According to Tom, all Frischke’s stuff was still at the AirBnB.

“Thursday he signed up for a surf course and he never showed up. We don’t know what to do and think that he is in a helpless situation. The mountain guard and local police, as well as the Germans, are informed,” he added.

Kruger National Park incident

In October last year, a German tourist was shot and killed en route to the Kruger National Park when the vehicle they were travelling with came under attack at Numbi Road near White River in Mpumalanga.

The tourists were stopped by three armed men in a VW Caddy who ordered them to open the doors of their Hyundai H1.

The men opened fire on the driver through the window when he reportedly locked all the doors, hitting him in the upper body.

