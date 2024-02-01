Hijacked and shot at hospital gate: Health Dept calls for increased security at Rahima Moosa

Two incidents have occurred since December: a nurse was hijacked at gunpoint, and two people were shot while they were being hijacked.

At least two incidents of crime have occurred around Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in recent weeks. File photo

The Gauteng Health Department has called for heightened policing in and around Coronationville in Johannesburg as persistent crime incidents continue to affect Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

A statement issued by the department on Thursday claimed that since December last year, two incidents have already occurred at the hospital.

“On 25 December… a nurse got hijacked at gunpoint outside just after leaving the hospital, and another happened a week ago on 27 January 2024, where two people sustained gunshot injuries after their vehicle was hijacked at the gate minutes after they entered the hospital premises,” the department said.

“The two have since been discharged. The hijacked vehicle was recovered a few hours later. Cases for these incidents have been opened with the police.

“The persistent crime in the area affects patients who have to access healthcare services at the hospital. There has been a number of patients complaining on their arrival to the facility that they have been mugged on their way to the hospital, with their phones taken or handbags snatched.”

Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital has engaged with Sophiatown Police, requesting increased patrols around the hospital as well as a mobile unit to be stationed outside of it.

“This will ensure greater collaboration to secure the safety of patients and staff, as well as benefit the community in the vicinity of the hospital.”

The department said the community policing forum is now patrolling the area and it is also exploring other ways to improve security in and around the hospital.

Earlier in the day, police revealed a human trafficking bust in the neighbouring Mayfair suburb, not ten minutes drive from the hospital.

Two Indian women who were lured to the country were rescued, after the multi-disciplinary team pounced on the suspected human trafficking group.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the women aged between 20 and 24 years of age were rescued by the team consisting of various units led by the police’s anti-kidnapping task team.

The operation led to the arrest of six men, who will appear in court on Friday to face charges of human trafficking, sex trafficking, kidnapping, and extortion.

