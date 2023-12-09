IN PICTURES: How to pimp a Toyota HiAce into a camper van
Clever conversions transform South Africa's favourite minibus taxi into extraordinary rides.
The Relax Wagon was our favourite converted Toyota HiAce at the Japan Mobility Show in Japan. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe
In South Africa, the Toyota HiAce is mainly used as a minibus taxi to haul the masses around. But over in Japan, Mzansi’s favourite van is put to many uses.
While the Toyota HiAce is commonly used in daily traffic as private shuttles in Japan, a variety of aftermarket conversions transform this van into a sight to behold. The end result being a Toyota HiAce that can be anything from a camper van to a super luxurious people carrier.
At the recent Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, hordes of these converted Toyota HiAce buses were on display at the outdoor and camping section. While some of their transformation’s where quite dramatic, the base vehicle remained the same. The good old 2.7-litre petrol Toyota HiAce we see in Mzansi every day. Just without the famous Ses’fikile moniker they are sold under in South Africa.
Attending the show as a guest of Suzuki Auto South Africa, The Citizen Motoring had a look at the most impressive version of the Toyota HiAce on offer.