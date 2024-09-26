Premier Ramathuba signs strict job creation agreement with MECs

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba signed performance agreements with MECs, saying they must create jobs or face reshuffling or dismissal if they show no progress.

Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has threatened to reshuffle all MECs or fire them if they do not create jobs in agriculture, mining and tourism.

Ramathuba last week signed performance agreements with all MECs, which will be reviewed every three months.

They will be checked on how committed they are, how they interact with the people on the ground, how they plan to implement the recommendations of the auditor-general to improve their audit outcomes and how many jobs they have created.

‘If I don’t do my job, I will also be kicked out’ – Ramathuba

Ramathuba added: “I am also going to be assessed by the Limpopo ANC’s provincial executive committee which deployed me.

“If I don’t do my job, I will also be kicked out.”

“If after the assessment your work is found wanting, we will help you through different governmental intervention programmes. But if you show no improvement, I won’t hesitate to reshuffle or fire you.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Dehydrated’ deputy president Paul Mashatile collapses on stage [VIDEO]

“I am not here to make friends. I am here to work,” she said.

MEC for economic development, environment and tourism Tshitereke Matibe promised the premier he was up to the task.

“Tourism, together with agriculture and mining, are the three pillars of Limpopo’s economy.

‘We are going to create jobs and change lives’ – MEC Matibe

“Our province is not only number one in the country in terms of domestic tourism, but it is also a tourist destination of choice and the fruit basket of the country.

“We have majestic mountains with scenic views, indigenous trees only found in Limpopo such as baobabs, cycads, tropical fruit trees and breathtaking greenery.

“We are together in this madam premier. We are going to create jobs and change lives,” said Matibe.

NOW READ: Limpopo municipalities told to curb spending or face consequences