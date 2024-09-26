Race on for new ANC chair in Limpopo

Intensive lobbying for Stanley Mathabatha's replacement as Limpopo ANC chair is underway, with strong female candidates emerging.

Political analysts claim the ground is fertile for the province to avoid the ANC’s tradition of two centres of power.

Mathabatha has less than 18 months to leave the highest ANC office in the province at the end of his term. The 67-year-old Sekhukhuneborn politician led the province for three consecutive terms.

His position will be vacant after the 2026 municipal polls.

Premier vs provincial chair

Now, 17 months before the elections, two powerful women, premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba and ANC Women’s League provincial chair Mamedupi Teffo, are being touted for the position of provincial chair and deputy provincial secretary, respectively.

MEC for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs Basikopo Makamu is favoured to replace Florence Radzilani as the party’s provincial deputy chair.

The executive mayors of Polokwane and Mopani district municipalities, John Mpe and Pule Shayi, are being touted to serve a third term as regional chairs in the Peter Mokaba and Norman Mashabane regions.

They are, however believed to want to relinquish their positions to be in the party’s provincial executive council.

Their regional conferences will take place on dates to be announced, but before Christmas.

Political analyst Solly Rashilo said replacing Mathabatha could be an opportune time for Limpopo to appoint a woman as ANC provincial chair.

This, he said, would help the province avoid having two centres of power.

“Ramathuba is the best candidate to replace Mathabatha to avoid a situation where you have one person as premier and another person as ANC provincial chair.”

Diligence could backfire for wannabee chair

But he warned: ”Ramathuba strikes me as not hesitant when the actions of those in her chamber are wanting.

“This is a good thing, but it may work against the ANC, which still needs the same leaders to work the ground going to elections.

“Reuben Madadzhe is currently running the province with Makamu after Mathabatha was elevated to the National Assembly as deputy minister of land reform and rural development.

“His experience in Limpopo ANC politics can still help the province deliver services.

“Although Mathabatha served the province for more than 10 years, vital issues related to electricity connection, unpaved and tarred roads, poverty, job creation and water provision, remain a big problem for the province.

“So, Ramathuba will need someone powerful to work with in Madadzhe’s name to ensure service delivery in the province.”

