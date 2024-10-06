PICS: Six people killed in R102 head-on accident in KZN

Tragedy struck on Saturday night as an accident involving two cars on the R102 near Darnall, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), resulted in the loss of six lives.

KZN R102 accident

Emergency responders from IPSS Medical Rescue were dispatched to the scene.

“On arrival of paramedics, it was established that two vehicles had collided head-on at high speed.

“Reports from the scene indicate that one person sustained critical injuries and five others sustained injuries ranging from serious to moderate.

“Sadly, five people were found to have sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on scene,” IPSS Medical Rescue said in a statement on Sunday.

R102 accident. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

One person was transported to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to their injuries.

“One of the critical patients also demised on arrival at the hospital. We send our condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.

“The cause of the accident will form part of an investigation by the Saps [South African Police Service],” IPSS spokesperson, Samantha Meyrick, said.

R102 accident. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

KZN hit-and-run

In a separate incident, a woman was seriously injured after a hit-and-run on Old Howick Road in Hilton, KZN on Saturday.

Crews from Midlands Emergency Medical Service (EMS), including advanced life support paramedics, quickly responded to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that an elderly female patient had been struck by a vehicle, sustaining multiple fractures and left fighting for her life.

“She required urgent advanced life support treatment,” Arrive Alive’s statement reads.

After receiving initial treatment and stabilisation, the woman was transported to a nearby specialist hospital for further care.

The authorities were also present at the scene.

KZN roadblock

Meanwhile, KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, participated in a roadblock at Oribi Toll Plaza in the Ugu District Municipality n Saturday as part of the province’s road safety campaign ahead of the festive season.

During the operation, authorities arrested two foreign nationals—one of whom is a police officer stationed at King Shaka International Airport—for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Additionally, two taxis were impounded, and 12 tickets were issued for various offenses.

