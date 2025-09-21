Macpherson welcomes blacklisting of 40 contractors over corruption and underperformance

Macpherson said the action demonstrates commitment to holding underperforming contractors accountable.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has welcomed the Construction Industry Development Board’s decision to blacklist 40 contractors since June 2024.

This compares to only one company blacklisted since 2002.

The blacklisted contractors are now prohibited from bidding for tenders or being awarded work by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and its entities.

Accountability after years of limited action

Macpherson said the action demonstrates his department’s commitment to holding underperforming contractors accountable.

“The move to blacklist these non-performing contractors is exactly what we promised South Africans when I took office – that those who underperform or engage in corruption will be held accountable and removed from the system,” he said.

The minister noted the contrast with previous inaction. “This stands in stark contrast to the single company that was blacklisted previously since 2002. That situation was completely unacceptable in an environment where construction projects remained incomplete or poorly built across the country.”

He added that the previous situation had “undermined trust in the State’s ability to act decisively.”

Department reforms and faster processes

The CIDB’s blacklisting aligns with Macpherson’s vision to transform the department into a delivery unit capable of providing economic infrastructure.

The minister said this infrastructure should grow the economy and create jobs.

Beyond the blacklistings, the department is refining its processes to act more swiftly against non-performing companies.

Macpherson said they are also working to recover money from contractors to safeguard public funds.

Strengthening departmental capacity

Over the past year, the department has implemented several reforms to strengthen its operations.

These include filling key vacancies, introducing new accountability mechanisms, and tightening procurement processes.

“These 40 blacklistings are proof that our reforms are working – but we are not done yet,” Macpherson said.

The minister added that the department is speeding up its efforts.

“We are expediting our work to clean up the Department and its entities to ensure that we can play a key role in building a better country for all South Africans,” he said.

Clear message to industry

Macpherson said this represents a fundamental shift from previous practices.

“The CIDB’s action to blacklist these contractors means we have put our words into action and sent a clear message: the days of impunity are over,” the minister said.

