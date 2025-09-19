Nafiz Modack gets 10-year sentence for bribing police officer

The gang boss is also facing other criminal charges, including murder, attempted murder and extortion

Alleged gang boss Nafiz Modack was on Friday handed a 10-year prison sentence for paying a police officer R146 000 to protect him from an investigation.

This comes after Modack was convicted for corruption on 6 June 2025.

Three years of the sentence will be suspended, meaning he will spend seven years behind bars.

Conviction follows police officer pleading guilty

“It was reported Modack was involved in criminal activities with the former senior police officer, Brigadier Kolindren Govender. The latter had since pleaded guilty and sentenced,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi.

“Investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation revealed that Modack acted with common purpose by paying gratification in a total amount of R146 000 to Govender in return for special treatment.”

Modack paid to have his cars recovered

Modack was accused of paying for police officers to recover his cars that had “gone missing”.

Vukubi said Govender “prevented cooperation” between an officer from the South African Police Service’s Paarl Vehicle Identification Section and another investigating officer. This led to Modack’s Mercedes-Benz not being seized in an investigation.

The court also ordered that the alleged underworld kingpin be declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Meanwhile, Modack is involved in other criminal cases, including charges of murder, attempted murder, tax fraud, extortion and other related crimes.

