Macpherson restores EPWP funding to Matjhabeng Municipality after questions about salaries

An investigation was launched after allegations that EPWP workers were being paid R31 000 per month.

The Minister of Public Works, Dean Macpherson, has restored funding for EPWP projects in the troubled Matjhabeng Local Municipality in the Free State.

Macpherson had frozen funding for EPWP projects after it was alleged that funds were being abused and that some officials in the municipality were being paid enormous salaries through these funds.

However, in a media statement on Sunday, Macpherson said he will now release the funds after investigations revealed that EPWP funds have not been misappropriated.

“When I first learned of the allegations, I moved speedily to ensure that public funds are protected and that an investigation be conducted as soon as possible.

“I, therefore, commend departmental officials for conducting the investigation within three weeks, which found that all EPWP funds transferred to Matjhabeng are accounted for, and that grant money was used strictly for its intended purpose – creating work opportunities for unemployed South Africans.

“As the department of Public Works & Infrastructure, we will continue to ensure good governance and accountability,” Macpherson said.

The Matjhabeng Local Municipality is one of the most troubled municipalities in the Free State province, with problems with basic delivery, such as water, and the maintenance of infrastructure.

They are also in trouble for their massive debt to Eskom and their water supplier.

Which workers are getting irregular salaries?

Macpherson said it was discovered that the officials who were being paid the controversial salaries are from a supporting unit within the mayor’s office. He said they were being paid from the municipality’s pocket.

“While these officials’ salaries are significantly higher than the EPWP stipend, their contracts are municipal appointments linked to the Executive Mayor’s term and fall outside of the EPWP framework.

“While it may be considered unnecessary for such a unit, that is within the political decision-making realm of the mayor and not the minister to determine,” he said.

Transparency with EPWP in municipalities

Macpherson said EPWP projects are essential in creating work opportunities and developing new skills for job seekers.

He had been criticised by the municipality and unions for temporarily halting these funds.

However, he said there should be transparency with all EPWP projects to ensure public money is used for what it is meant for.

“As we work to reform the EPWP program towards becoming more transparent, a skills-transfer and a hand-up to permanent employment, the integrity of the program is paramount.

“Where allegations arise, we will investigate these speedily and provide feedback to the public as we have done in this case.

“This will ensure that a culture of transparency is built within the programme to keep officials accountable for how funds are distributed. Through this action, we are building a better department which will help us build a better South Africa,” he said.

