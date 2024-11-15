Maintenance of Lesotho Highlands Water Project tunnel ‘on track’ but SA still facing crisis

Deputy Water and Sanitation Minister David Mahlobo inspected the Lesotho Highlands Water Project in the Free State on Friday.

Katse Dam is part of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, which provides water to SA. Picture: Supplied

Maintenance of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) tunnel is on the right track and is expected to be completed by March 2025.

The LHWP, which supplies water to approximately one-fifth of South Africa’s population, has now marked one and a half months since it stopped delivering water to South Africa.

Progress on maintenance of Lesotho Highlands Water Project

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo said that while the flow of water has not resumed, work in Lesotho is progressing on schedule.

“We’ve received reports from the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA) and assurances from the Minister of Lesotho and the Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA),” he said.

Mahlobo added that there are regular oversight meetings between the LHDA and TCTA to ensure “continuous engagement and monitoring”.

He said progress is being tracked using a live system. While certain portions of the project are ahead of schedule, others are slightly delayed, but this is not a cause for concern.

“If the work isn’t completed within six months, a contingency plan will ensure an additional three months’ water supply. Rainfall could extend this even further,” he added.

At the Ash River outfall site, a huge replica of the tunnel’s size stands as monument to the engineering achievement of the project.

The site is significant as the tunnel is vital in connecting the water flow between Lesotho and South Africa.

The last inspection was in 2019. The current work underway is estimated to cost South Africa about R300 million.

Inside the tunnel, it becomes instantly pitch black as body temperatures drop the further you go inside.

The tour halts at about 200 metres from the entrance, where markers indicate the 368 kilometre distance from Muela, where the project begins in Lesotho. These are placed at every 100 metres along the tunnel.

This section of the tunnel has a diameter of 4.7 metres and comprises four types of construction.

Minimal repairs needed

According to André Olivier of Raubex Construction, there is no structural damage, while only minimal repairs are required in the concrete sections.

“The primary work will focus on the steel-lined sections, which will be sandblasted. In 2019, patches were applied during an inspection, and it was determined that during the next round, the entire steel liner would be refurbished,” said Olivier.

Critical areas include sections beneath the Cullingham River, featuring a 3.4-metre steel-lined segment.

“The steel-lined portions are slightly larger in diameter than other parts of the tunnel. Once sandblasting is complete, inspections will determine the extent of damage. So far, trials indicate that the damage is not extensive,” he added.

South Africa’s portion of the project officially starts at 15 kilometres, just across the Caledon River in Lesotho.

Mahlobo emphasised that the system remains stable but urged citizens to use water sparingly. This is particularly important when considering the ongoing water challenges in South Africa, particularly in Gauteng.

Mahlobo said thorough planning was done to assess provincial readiness for the water shutdown, particularly in Gauteng and the Free State.

Day zero for Johannesburg?

Earlier in the year, director general of the department Sean Phillips warned that Johannesburg is using water unsustainably and could face a “day zero” scenario.

He noted that due to Gauteng’s high consumption and the hot weather, the province had reduced water levels.

“This has been caused from evaporation and other losses, however the Integrated Vaal River System has 14 dams and remains stable at 33%. While this is not critical, contingency measures are ready to release water if levels drop to 18%. The system supplies over 5.1 billion litres daily but loses approximately 2.5 billion litres due to various factors,” Mahlobo said.

Since it started operating in 2004, the LHWP has been the most consistent source of Johannesburg’s water.

In the Free State, which is also currently experiencing water challenges, Mahlobo said challenges include waters leaks, insufficient reservoirs, and pump issues.

Municipalities must improve water management

Second Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation Sello Seitlholo painted a bleak picture of the water crisis in the country.

“Municipalities are under immense strain, as highlighted in the Auditor General’s report. If we don’t fix local government, critical issues like water management will persist,” he warned.

He said municipalities have to take steps to improve water management.

“Many mayors inherited municipalities already under severe financial strain. Billions of litres of water are lost due to illegal connections. Municipalities must act decisively against illegal water connections and water tanker mafias sabotaging infrastructure,” he said.

Seitlholo emphasised the need for continued dialogue involving stakeholders such as National Treasury and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

Second phase of Lesotho Highlands Water Project

The LHWP is now in its second phase, which includes constructing the Polihali Dam and additional tunneling infrastructure is expected to be completed by 2028.

Instead of creating new entry points, the existing tunnel will be reused to save costs for water users.

The LHWP is set to remain the largest supplier of water to South Africa’s urban highveld region.

