By Faizel Patel

21 Oct 2024

08:52 am

Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s daughter has died

Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi Picture: X/@Am_Blujay

Late Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s daughter, Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi, has died.

It is understood that Princess Buthelezi passed away in a Cape Town hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

She was admitted to hospital last week.

Princess Buthelezi was an IFP MP and is one of the three surviving children.

This is a developing story

ALSO READ: IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to be laid to rest on Friday

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi Member of Parliament (MP)

