Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s daughter has died

Late Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s daughter, Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi, has died. It is understood that...

Late Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s daughter, Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi, has died.

It is understood that Princess Buthelezi passed away in a Cape Town hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

She was admitted to hospital last week.

Princess Buthelezi was an IFP MP and is one of the three surviving children.

This is a developing story

ALSO READ: IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to be laid to rest on Friday