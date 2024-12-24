Call for stricter rules as Mantashe’s ministry spends nearly R2 million on international travel

Mantashe’s trip to Australia in September cost just over R300 000.

The Ministry of Minerals and Petroleum Resources has spent nearly R2 million on international travel in just four months, according to Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Mantashe recently disclosed this in response to a parliamentary question.

The minister provided a detailed breakdown of official travel expenses for himself, his deputy Judith Tshabalala, and the ministry’s support staff since he assumed office in July.

ActionSA MP Alan Beesley had requested this information, including the purpose, justification, destinations, and costs of all official travel, as well as expenses for transport, accommodation, meals, and other incidentals.

Mantashe breaks down cost of international travel

In his response, Mantashe revealed that a total of R1,922,320.16 had been spent on international trips for ministry officials and their support staff.

One notable trip was Mantashe’s journey to Perth, Australia, for the 22nd edition of Africa Down Under (ADU) in September.

This trip for the minister alone cost R306 756.30, with R171 756.30 spent on flights and R135 000 on accommodation for two nights.

Additionally, flights for Mantashe’s support staff to Tianjin, China, to attend the China Mining Conference, cost over R274 000 per person.

Beesley expressed deep concern over these figures, criticising government officials for their costly and extravagant travel arrangements amid South Africa’s socio-economic challenges.

“Under the guise of official duties, taxpayer money is being drained to fund what appear to be lavish travel expenditure.

“These patterns are symptomatic of a broader failure by the ANC to prioritise fiscal discipline in governance,” Beesley said in a statement.

The ActionSA MP further condemned the “ongoing culture of extravagance within the grand coalition government”, highlighting the need for stricter regulations.

He called for mandatory disclosure of travel class, justification for costs exceeding predetermined thresholds, and comprehensive audits of travel arrangements to identify potential wastage.

“These figures strongly suggest first-class travel—an unnecessary luxury at a time when the country faces a worsening cost-of-living crisis and growing inequality,” Beesley added.

Trade Ministry travel costs

The Citizen previously reported similar expenditure patterns in other government departments.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Competition, for example, spent nearly R10 million on flights since taking office.

According to Trade Minister Parks Tau, international travel accounted for R7 million, while domestic travel amounted to R2.5 million.

Tau’s international and domestic travel expenses totalled R2.5 million and R135 341.83, respectively.

Deputy Minister Andrew Whitfield incurred international travel expenses of R673 339.55 and domestic travel costs of R369 147.45.

Deputy Minister Zuko Godlimpi’s international and domestic travel expenses amounted to R852 228.25 and R639 426.47, respectively.

Support staff contributed to international travel costs of R2.9 million and domestic expenses of R1.3 million.

These reports have intensified scrutiny of government travel expenditure, with growing calls for fiscal accountability and transparency in the use of taxpayer funds.