Marikana communities accuse mine of defying blasting ban

Villagers say blasting persisted at Tharisa mine despite a DMRE suspension, intensifying fears over safety, rights violations and environmental damage.

Residents of several villages near Marikana in the North West are accusing Tharisa Minerals of continuing blasting despite being instructed by authorities to stop.

The communities from Mmaditlhokwa, Lapologang, and Marikana West told The Citizen the mine was continuing to endanger them.

Aubrey Winfried Thobejane, a branch coordinator for the Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua), said: “After serious concerns regarding environmental impacts, human rights violations and lack of proper consultation, our communities lodged formal complaints with the department of mineral resources and energy (DMRE )at the national level, as well as at the Klerksdorp and Rustenburg offices.

Residents allege Tharisa Minerals ignored a blasting suspension

“The DMRE subsequently took a decision to suspend all blasting operations at Tharisa Minerals.

“However, on 25 March, 2026, Tharisa Minerals proceeded with blasting in direct contradiction of this suspension.

“When community members sought clarity from the Rustenburg DMRE office, they were informed Tharisa officials, together with a so-called task team, requested permission to conduct a single blast on the basis that explosives had already been charged.

“We reject this justification in the strongest possible terms,” Thobejane said.

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He added the communities were surprised and angry by what is happening.

“We demand the immediate enforcement of the suspension of all blasting operations, a full investigation into the decision by DMRE officials to allow blasting despite the suspension, written reasons for the deviation from the suspension order and the recognition of legitimate, democratically elected community representatives.

“We are also demanding a full disclosure of any agreements or communications between Tharisa Minerals, the DMRE and the task team.”

Mine claims suspension was lifted

“The communities will not tolerate unlawful operations, exclusion from decision-making, and the continued violation of their constitutional rights. We call upon the media, civil society, and oversight bodies to urgently intervene in this matter,” Thobejane added.

The Citizen has seen the letter in which the DMRE stated: “Due to the seriousness of the allegations on the matter and reference to the stipulations in the approval of the risk assessment, the employer is instructed to immediately suspend all blasting operations at the mine; the approvals to conduct blasting at the mine are hereby withdrawn.”

Ilja Graulich, head of Investor Relations and Communications, said the suspension was lifted, but he failed to produce evidence to support this.