Mbenenge sent secretary private part picture and asked for ‘BJ’ [VIDEO]

Mengo told Tribunal that his attention was unwanted and made her feel “like a cheap woman”.

Judge Selby Mbeneng is under investigation for alleged misconduct after a sexual harassment complaint by Andiswa Mengo. Picture: X/@WhyJudgesMatter

High Court secretary Andiswa Mengo has testified that Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge allegedly sent her a photo of his “private part with hair exactly the same colour as the hair on his head” followed by a message suggesting fellatio.

Mengo’s testimony on Wednesday formed part of the third day of testimony held before the Judicial Conduct Tribunal into the alleged sexual harassment complaint against Mbenenge.

The secretary filed the complaint against Mbenenge, stating that his suggestive advances were unwelcome.

‘Private parts’

Mengo told the tribunal she saved Mbenenge’s “private parts” photo in her stickers folder on WhatsApp.”

Asked by evidence leader Salome Scheepers to explain whether it was a video or photo that Mbenege had sent, Mengo said: “It was a picture and in the picture it was clear that he was standing above the toilet cubicle.”

‘BJ’

Mengo claims the stickers were followed by a message: “BJ = ?” interpreting the message to be a reference to a “blow job”.

Scheepers asked Mengo if she could see Mbenenge’s face in the image. She replied in the negative.

Her evidence is certain to be fiercely contested by Mbenenge, who has denied any connection to the images.

‘Cheap woman’

Mengo further told the tribunal, headed by retired Gauteng judge president Bernard Ngoepe, that she believed Mbenenge was trying to groom her, and that his myriad inappropriate messages left her feeling “like a cheap woman”

“It made me feel that he groomed me sexually. Secondly, I felt like a cheap woman with no dignity.”

The tribunal further heard evidence that these exchanges between the pair following the alleged sticker did not stop there and continued into the early hours of 17 June 2021, prompting questions from Ngoepe.

“My question actually is, why did you find it necessary to respond to his messages so early in the morning at 3:51 am instead of after sunrise when everyone is up.”

Mengo said: “There was nothing that was forcing me to respond, therefore I do not have a reason.”

She testified that shortly afterwards Mbenenge sent a message reminding her to delete their exchanges.

Father’s Day message

Ngoepe said that while it had been agreed that WhatsApp messages sent between Mbenenge and Mengo and read into evidence could be released to the media, the disputed images could not be released “until the tribunal rules on the case”.

The tribunal also heard Mengo wished Mbenenge a “happy Father’s Day.”

When Scheepers asked about the Father’s Day message, Mengo said: “He was not the only father I sent the message to. I sent it to other judges that I had worked with in the past. And I sent the message to him because it was an important day for fathers. He is a father at the end of the day.”

Naked pictures

During Tuesday’s proceedings, Mengo told the tribunal that during the WhatsApp chat, which lasted more than four hours from just before 7 pm until 11.30 pm on 8 June 2021, Mbenenge allegedly asked her for the picture saying: “Take off the top part or the upper part”.

“My understanding of that [take off the top] was that he wants me to undress and be naked from the upper body.”

The hearing is scheduled to continue on Thursday.

