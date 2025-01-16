Sars swallows petrol attendant’s two-pot payout after IRP5 mistake

A man in Johannesburg lost his entire two-pot withdrawal after believing a query with Sars over his ID number was resolved.

A petrol attendant in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs lost his entire two-pot payout due to an unresolved case of mistaken identity.

Isaac Makhuthudisa had spent two years fighting to rectify an error in the South Africa Revenue Service’s (Sars) system, then lost thousands thinking the matter was concluded.

As recently as this week, Makhuthudisa received a text message from Sars demanding the balance of an outstanding amount owed by someone else.

ID numbers too similar

Sars first contacted Makhuthudisa in 2022 demanding an outstanding tax payment of close to R30 000.

Feeling the amount he earns as a petrol attendant could not have accumulated such an outstanding balance, he approached Sars to query the amount.

After failed email and telephonic attempts to have his query addressed, he went to a Sars branch in mid-2023.

There, it was revealed that his tax profile was linked to a business owner with a registered business address in Olifantsfontein.

Sars presented Makhuthudisa with an IRP5, which The Citizen has seen, showing an almost identical identification number, except for two of the last three digits.

‘I am heart broken’

Assuring the man that his tax profile issue could be resolved, Sars asked Makhuthudisa to return with affidavits and proof of employment to prove he was not the person on his IRP5.

Compiling the necessary documents, his last follow-up with Sars in early 2024 suggested the matter was resolved, allowing Makhuthudisa to rest easier.

In September, like many South Africans, he saw the two-pot retirement savings option as a means to regain financial ground and submitted a withdrawal request.

While waiting, his colleagues received their two-pot withdrawals, prompting Makhuthudisa to once again resort to asking questions.

Finding himself at Sars again, he was informed his two-pot withdrawal was taken by Sars because of an unpaid balance.

“I was shattered when I heard that my money had been taken by Sars, because we didn’t even have an arrangement with Sars, and I had some plans with that money, so I am heartbroken,” Makhuthudisa told The Citizen.

Sars investigation pending

Angered that the original issue had not been resolved, he approached Sars, but was told no investigation had been finalised.

Makhuthudisa had no reference numbers to prove his claim, and to add insult to injury, he was advised to go to see the man in Olifantsfontein with whom he shared a similar ID to resolve the matter.

“How could they ask me to go see that man. That is too dangerous,” said Makhuthudisa.

The office of the Sars commissioner on Thursday acknowledged an escalation of the matter, stating that Makhuthudisa would be contacted directly.

“We understand the urgency of this matter and it has been routed to the relevant unit,” stated Sars’ media team.

“Do note, however, that while taxpayers may disclose their own tax affairs, Sars is bound by law (Section 69 of the Tax Administration Act) not to discuss or disclose specific taxpayer affairs. We are, however, dealing with this matter to ensure resolution,” they added.

Makhuthudisa confirmed to The Citizen that a Sars official contacted him on Thursday morning to review his complaint. However, he was not given a solid turnaround time.

