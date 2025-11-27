Who’s vying for NPA top job alongside Simelane? What you need to know about the candidates

The ministry announced that the candidates will be advised of interview arrangements in due course.

The search for South Africa’s next National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) has advanced to the interview stage, with six candidates shortlisted to succeed Shamila Batohi in the crucial role next year.

The advisory panel for the NDPP selection is led by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi.

On Tuesday, the panel convened to finalise the screening process after extending the recruitment timeline to broaden the candidate pool.

According to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, the panel reviewed 32 applications and identified six individuals who met the minimum requirements for the position.

Among the shortlisted candidates is Advocate Menzi Simelane, who could receive a second opportunity at the post 13 years after his removal as NDPP.

Simelane served in the role from 2009 until 2012 following his appointment by former president Jacob Zuma, but his tenure was mired in controversy.

The DA challenged his appointment in court, and the Constitutional Court ultimately declared it invalid in 2012.

Simelane is currently an advocate with the Johannesburg Society of Advocates.

The department noted that his previous positions include:

Special adviser to minister Lindiwe Sisulu,

Director-general of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development,

Chief legal counsel at the Competition Commission,

Research assistant at the Agricultural Research Council.

Also in the running is Advocate Nicolette Astraid Bell, who currently serves as the director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape NPA.

Her career includes:

Acting in the same Western Cape DPP role,

Serving as senior deputy director and deputy director of public prosecutions in Cape Town,

Working as a senior state advocate and state advocate at the Johannesburg Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions,

Public prosecutor at the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court.

Advocate Hermione Cronje brings international experience to the selection process.

She presently works as a freelance international anti-corruption and asset recovery specialist on short-term contracts with international development institutions and South African non-governmental organisations.

The department indicated that her previous experience includes:

Consultant to the Stolen Assets Recovery Initiative, independent commissioner for the European Union Anti-Corruption Initiative in Ukraine

Strategic advisor to the GlobE Network

Consultant to Open Secrets

Investigating director at the NPA

She has also held positions in the Asset Forfeiture Unit, including as regional head, senior state advocate, and junior state advocate.

Current NPA leadership in the mix

Advocate Andrea Johnson, currently the investigating director at the National Prosecuting Authority, is also vying for the top position.

Her previous positions include:

Senior deputy director of public prosecutions,

Prosecutor at the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

Johnson has also filled various roles at the Directorate of Special Operations, including deputy director of public prosecutions and national coordinator for organised crime.

Advocate Xolisile Jennifer Khanyile currently chairs the Global Coalition to Fight Financial Crime.

Her extensive career includes:

Director of the Financial Intelligence Centre,

Director of Public Prosecutions in the Free State, acting deputy national director of public prosecutions and head of the NPS,

Acting director of public prosecutions in South Gauteng,

Various roles in the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

Advocate Adrian Carl Mopp, currently the deputy director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape at the NPA, rounds out the shortlist.

His background includes:

Regional head and deputy regional head for special operations in the Western Cape,

Deputy director of public prosecutions in the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

He also has earlier experience as a detective in the South African Police Service and as chair of both the Tax Board in KwaZulu-Natal and the Municipal Bids Appeal Tribunal.

Next steps in the selection process

The department announced that the candidates will be advised of interview arrangements in due course, with the panel targeting 10 to 11 December 2025 for the interview process.

“In line with the principles of transparency and openness, the panel invites comments from interested persons and institutions on the suitability or otherwise of the candidates identified for interviews,” it announced.

Those who wish to comment may do so via the secretariat at [email protected] by 5 December 2025.

