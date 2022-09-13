Mineral resources dept to visit Jagersfontein as town picks up pieces

Citizen Reporter

Mineral resources and energy department (DMRE) Minister Gwede Mantashe is set to visit Jagersfontein on Tuesday, following a disastrous mudslide over the weekend.

At least one person has died, 42 people are injured and hundreds have been displaced after a mining dam burst its banks on Sunday.

Mantashe will join the department’s deputy minister, Nobuhle Nkabane, also due to visit the area.

Mantashe will first meet with those affected by the burst mining dam wall, after which he will visit the affected area in Jagersfontein.

The company processing the slime dam in question will also be met with, the department said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa to visit flooded Jagersfontein disaster area

Disaster state

The National Disaster Management Centre has been activated in the Free State town by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, with staff members deployed to assess the damage and impact, and to provide direct operational support.

Eskom said on Monday it had made progress in restoring electricity supply to Jagersfontein, after mud affected the Rietkuil substation.

The substation is the bulk supply point, supporting Jagersfontein and Charlesville. It may have to be rebuilt due to the damage incurred due to the mudslide.

The power utility said in a statement electricity could be restored to the area by Tuesday.

Those on the Fauresmith-Spitskop and Pompie Rietkuil feeders, however, will remain without power due to poles that collapsed during the flood.

“Muddy conditions are making this area unreachable, leaving us with seven rural customers who are without supply.

“The Rietkuil Substation is also still inaccessible, making it impossible to calculate the extent of the damage,” Eskom said in their statement.

ALSO READ: Jagersfontein mudslide damage to be assessed as mine owners set aside R20m for residents

Inevitable disaster?

Warnings about the Jagersfontein mine waste water dam’s weaknesses were sounded at least two years ago but were ignored.

As such, a blame game among authorities has ensued, with Mantashe and Kopanong Local Municipality mayor Xolani Tseletsele saying mine owners should take full responsibility for the damage.

Free State director-general, however, said the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) was to blame.

DWS spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said mining company Jagersfontein Developments had accepted responsibility for the collapse of the dam wall.

Ratau said a warning was issued to the company in December 2020 for disposing of above-authorised volumes, along with a request for action plans to rectify contraventions.

However, it is unclear whether the department’s warnings were heeded and whether DMRE even followed up on the matter.

According to media reports, Jagersfontein Developments has set aside R20 million “for affected people on the ground and the restoration of the town”.

NOW READ: Jagersfontein disaster: Warnings about dam ignored since 2020

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by Sipho Mabena.