South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Avatar photo

By Hein Kaiser

Journalist

1 minute read

23 Oct 2023

01:29 pm

JUST IN: More than 540 miners being held hostage underground in Springs

There have reportedly been injuries underground but medics have been prevented from accessing the scene.

This general view shows a gold mine shaft. Picture: AFP PHOTO

Around 543 miners are currently being held hostage in Springs, Eastern Gauteng, allegedly by representatives of the trade union Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).

GoldOne spokesperson John Hericourt confirmed the incident to The Citizen. Attempts to get comment from Amcu were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. Any update will be included once received.

Amcu representatives reportedly blocked access to the GoldOne-East Modderfontein mine and prevented night shift workers from leaving.

There have reportedly been injuries underground but medics have been prevented from accessing the scene.

It is understood those on the scene are waiting for Amcu negotiators to arrive, to begin discussions to bring the miners above ground.

Mining expert at QPF tactile Marius van der Merwe told The Citizen there was substantial police and security presence at the mine.

This is a developing story

Read more on these topics

amcu hostage hostage situation miners trade union

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Public Protector’s office wants Mkhwebane to pay back R2.1 million for ‘unauthorised’ accommodation
News Dr Nandipha Magudumana opens case over alleged prison assault
Politics WATCH: ‘I will be president of SA…it’s unstoppable, it’s inevitable’ – Mogoeng Mogoeng
Sport ‘Options on the table’ but no end in sight for SA’s flag ban
Food And Drink WATCH: We tasted the newly-launched Kaizer Chiefs chips: Here’s our verdict…
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe