JUST IN: More than 540 miners being held hostage underground in Springs
There have reportedly been injuries underground but medics have been prevented from accessing the scene.
This general view shows a gold mine shaft. Picture: AFP PHOTO
Around 543 miners are currently being held hostage in Springs, Eastern Gauteng, allegedly by representatives of the trade union Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).
GoldOne spokesperson John Hericourt confirmed the incident to The Citizen. Attempts to get comment from Amcu were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. Any update will be included once received.
Amcu representatives reportedly blocked access to the GoldOne-East Modderfontein mine and prevented night shift workers from leaving.
It is understood those on the scene are waiting for Amcu negotiators to arrive, to begin discussions to bring the miners above ground.
Mining expert at QPF tactile Marius van der Merwe told The Citizen there was substantial police and security presence at the mine.
This is a developing story