Minister condemns school violence after 16-year-old fatally stabbed in Dimbaza

The fatal stabbing has also raised concerns among parents in Dimbaza and surrounding communities.

Social Development Minister Dina Pule and Eastern Cape MEC Bukiwe Fanta have condemned school violence after a 16-year-old pupil was fatally stabbed in a classroom at Kuyasa Senior Secondary School in Dimbaza.

Siphosethu Jack died after another pupil allegedly stabbed him at the school, according to the National Department of Social Development.

The incident has raised concerns about school safety in the Dimbaza community, with the department saying Siphosethu’s family had transferred him to the school in the hope of protecting him from violence.

Family suffers heartbreaking loss

Pule and Fanta expressed their sadness and outrage following Siphosethu’s death on Friday.

The department said the teenager’s family had made the difficult decision to move him to another school, only to suffer the loss of their son and grandson.

“This tragic incident underscores the pressing need for effective measures to ensure that our schools are safe environments, free from violence and fear,” said Pule.

She extended her condolences to Siphosethu’s family and everyone affected by the incident.

“We stand united in condemning this senseless act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with Siphosethu’s family during this incredibly difficult time,” said Pule.

Calls for safer schools

The fatal stabbing has also raised concerns among parents in Dimbaza and surrounding communities.

Fanta acknowledged the anxiety families face over their children’s safety at school and called for schools, parents, community leaders and law enforcement agencies to work together.

“We understand the anxiety that families feel when it comes to the safety of their children at school,” said Fanta.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that schools are sanctuaries for learning and growth, not places of violence and fear.”

The MEC said communities needed to create safe and supportive environments for children.

Pule said children should be able to focus on their education and future without fear of violence.

“Together, we must ensure that no child has to live in fear and that all children can focus on their education and future without the looming threat of violence,” she said.

Fanta called on the community to unite to protect children and ensure schools remain places where they can learn, grow and thrive.

The department did not provide further details about the alleged attacker or indicate whether any arrests had been made.