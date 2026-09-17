Family of three killed in N10 Eastern Cape truck collision

The truck driver escaped unharmed.

Three people, believed to be a family, have died in a head-on collision involving a truck and a BMW sedan in the Eastern Cape.

The accident occurred on the N10 near Tarkastad in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Family killed

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the collision occurred at approximately 2:30am.

“The deceased, a male, a female and a child, were all occupants of the BMW. The truck driver escaped unharmed.

“The circumstances surrounding the crash are subject to investigation. A case of culpable homicide has been opened at the Tarkastad Police Station,” Binqose said.

Eastern Cape Department of Transport MEC, Xolile Nqatha, has extended his condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives.

Weekend crash

Last week, at least eight people lost their lives in a devastating crash on the N17 toll road near the Ermelo Toll Plaza in Mpumalanga.

The accident occurred around 01:30am when a Toyota sedan collided head‑on with a Volkswagen. According to provincial safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi, the deceased included two minors and six adults.

Seven victims were occupants of the VW, while the Toyota driver, travelling alone, also died. No further injuries were reported.

Investigation

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, with reckless and negligent driving not ruled out.

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Jackie Macie, urged motorists to obey traffic laws and adjust driving to weather and road conditions, stressing that vigilance is essential when visibility is poor.

He extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Road accidents

The tragedy comes amid a spate of road accidents nationally, including a tragic crash that claimed the lives of 21 people on the N1 between Leeu Gamka and Prince Albert earlier this week.

Police investigations into the N17 collision are ongoing, and a case of culpable homicide has been opened at the Tarka-Tad Police Station.