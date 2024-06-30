South Africa

30 Jun 2024

08:30 pm

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa’s family meeting to announce new Cabinet

Government of national unity DA ANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Jacques Nelles

President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce his much anticipated Cabinet in the government of national unity (GNU) on Sunday night.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed on Sunday afternoon that Ramaphosa would address the nation at 9pm.

The announcement comes after a deal was struck between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Lengthy and intense negotiations led to Ramaphosa delaying his announcement of the new executive last week.

The DA is reportedly expected to receive six ministries and several deputy ministries.

It is unclear whether other political parties in the GNU will get any Cabinet posts.

Ten political parties are signatories to the GNU including ANC, DA, Freedom Front Plus (FF+), Patriotic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Rise Mzansi, the United Democratic Movement (UDM), GOOD, Al Jama-ah and the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC).

Watch the president’s address below:

