‘MK is for Zuma’s kids’ and he’s building a dynasty to leave for them – experts

Former president Jacob Zuma, a de facto face of the newly established uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, is trying to create a parallel ANC to expose President Cyril Ramaphosa as not belonging to the “real ANC”.

He intends to build MK as a Zuma dynasty to propel his children’s political careers because there’s no space for them in the ANC, say experts.

MK is set to compete directly with the ANC, especially in KwaZulu-Natal where Zuma enjoys a sizeable following.

Some believe it will give the ruling party a run for its money. Many prominent ANC members are rumoured to be preparing to join the MK party.

Political analyst Prof Dirk Kotzé said Zuma was trying to create a parallel ANC via the MK party to discredit and isolate Ramaphosa.

“The formation of the MK party is not about establishing a different party or different views, but about returning to the ANC of the Zuma times. He is creating an impression that Ramaphosa is not part of the real ANC,” he said.

Recently Zuma publicly said he was not leaving the ANC but was exiting the “Ramaphosa ANC”.

Political analyst Goodenough Mashego said it was part of Zuma’s tactic to appear as if he was still part of the ANC because “it’s the ambiguity Zuma rides”.

Mashego said Zuma helped start the MK party as an inheritance for his children, one of whom has publicly expressed political ambitions.

Duduzane Zuma once said he would contest for the ANC presidency and was confident of beating Ramaphosa at the polls.

But his plans were scuppered by a lack of support from ANC structures in KwaZulu-Natal, where he tried to join an ANC branch in eThekwini to justify his doubtful political activism.

His twin, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has always been seen at her father’s side whenever he addresses public gatherings. She is famous for her regular posts on X in support of her father’s politics and activities.

She was fingered as a suspected social media agitator in the July 2021 riots that saw widespread public violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and some parts of Gauteng. But she was never arrested, with some saying this was due to her status as Zuma’s daughter.

“Zuma started MK as a project for his kids who have become persona non grata in many spheres of society.

“The MK is a trust fund for Zuma’s children because after the old man goes, there won’t be space for them in the ANC, which will suggest a dry season for them,” Mashego said.

“Among many ANC leaders, he is one of a few who has gone hunting with his children and who risks inflicting on his brood whatever is inflicted on him.

“As he approaches his last days, he decided to create this party which has all the hallmarks of a potential chiefdom,” he added.

Zuma publicly announced in December that he will not be voting for the ANC in the 2024 election but for the MK party. He has been campaigning for it without being hauled before a disciplinary hearing by the ANC.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula indicated that no action would be taken against Zuma because he had “expelled himself” from the ANC.

But various observers believe a formal disciplinary hearing is needed as Zuma, an ANC stalwart, is breaching the party’s code of conduct or constitution.