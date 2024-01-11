ACT and MK join forces for a ‘Magashule Zuma United Front’

Ace Magashule is set to make an announcement as ACT and the MK party forge a united front.

Former President Jacob Zuma and ACT leader and former ANC SG Ace Magashule during the ANC Gala Dinner on January 10, 2014, in Nelspruit, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Elizabeth Sejake)

The leader of the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), Ace Magashule, is expected to announce a “united front” between the ACT and the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party on Friday.

The former ANC secretary-general and close ally of former president Jacob Zuma’s party issued an invitation to the media to attend the public announcement of ACT and MK’s amalgamation on Thursday evening.

ACT and MK amalgamation

“We invite you to join us for a significant event featuring the president general of ACT, Ace Magashule, as he unveils the vision for a united front between ACT and MK,” the invitation said.

“Magashule’s commitment to transcending political divides and reshaping government for the benefit of all citizens will be at the heart of this announcement.”

Magashule launched his party in August last year, stating that it would do “very well” in this year’s general election.

Zuma announced last month that he would not be voting for the ANC but for the newly-registered MK party, much to the shock of the ANC and South Africans.

Magashule Zuma United Front

ACT’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial organiser, Nathi Phewa, said that during a two-day awareness and visibility programme in the province, Magashule will share insights and plans for the potential “Magashule Zuma United Front.”

“Emphasising a [departure] from traditional politics towards a more inclusive, people-centric approach,” Phewa said.

A walkabout on Pietermaritzburg Church Street is expected to take place on Friday at noon, followed by a public announcement outside City Hall. On Saturday, the party is expected to be at Catocreste Hall in Mayville, Durban.

“The event promises to be a crucial moment in shaping the political landscape, heralding a new era of collaboration and change,” the party said.

Zuma at Nazareth Baptist Church on Sunday

Meanwhile, MK announced that Zuma has been invited to attend the Nazareth Baptist Church service in Khenana, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday.

According to the party, the church has more than 10 million members and is one of the most respected churches in the province, South Africa, and the world.

