MK party to open case of treason against AfriForum

The move follows allegations that AfriForum allegedly misled US President Donald Trump on land reform in the country.

MK party leader Jacob Zuma looks on during a press conference in Sandton, Johannesburg on 22 August 2024. Picture: Emmanuel Croset / AFP

The uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) says it will open a case of treason against AfriForum for allegedly lobbying for the United States’ intervention in the Land Expropriation Act.

MK is expected to open the case at the Cape Town Central Police Station on Monday.

The organisation has denied the allegations, blaming the ANC government for Trump’s order.

[WATCH] Kallie Kriel, CEO of AfriForum, stated that they have not engaged with the American government regarding the Land Expropriation Act at all. He further states that the meeting they held in America was aimed at preserving the AGOA agreement. #ItsTopical pic.twitter.com/gBgBTIX7hy

Trump order

Trump signed an executive order against the country last week.

The order, which alleges human rights issues in South Africa, was issued in response to South Africa’s land policy that it claims allows the government to “seize ethnic minority Afrikaners’ agricultural property without compensation” and SA’s genocide case against US ally Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Trump’s executive order, signed on Friday, also grants refugee status to Afrikaners.

However, AfriForum rejected the offer, saying they are going nowhere.

‘We are here to stay’

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said in a media briefing that the organisation had noted Trump’s order but was committed to staying in South Africa.

“We have an appreciation for the fact that the US recognises the discrimination experienced by Afrikaners at the moment, but we do, however, see the future of Afrikaners in Africa.

“We were formed as a people in Africa, and we can only survive as a cultural community on the southern top of Africa,” Kriel said.

He said the price of leaving the country was “too high” and AfriForum would meet with the SA and US governments to find a solution to the country’s problems.

“We are here to stay. It might irritate the radical elements that hate us, but we are here to stay.”

Migrants

The order comes weeks after Trump ordered the suspension of all refugee admissions into the US and the reconfiguration of the admissions programme.

Trump claimed the US “lacks the ability to absorb large numbers of migrants, and in particular, refugees, into its communities in a manner that does not compromise the availability of resources for Americans, that protects their safety and security, and that ensures the appropriate assimilation of refugees”.

The MK Party will give details of their action on Monday.

Additional reporting by Kyle Adam Zeeman

