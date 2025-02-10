Orania snubs Donald Trump, but wants recognition [VIDEO]

The Orania Movement has snubbed US President Donald Trump, saying it has no intention of leaving South Africa to become refugees in America.

This is the second Afrikaner movement to rebuff Trump less than a week after AfriForum said it was also “here to stay” and wasn’t going anywhere.

The drama comes after Trump signed an executive order against the country last week, which alleges human rights issues in South Africa in response to the government’s land policy.

Recognition

The policy allows the government to “seize ethnic minority Afrikaners” agricultural property without compensation.

Head of the Orania Movement Joost Strydom told SABC News that they want recognition in South Africa.

“We are not necessarily interested in ducks, dollars, handouts and help, [that], we’ve got, we’ve already got [that to] an extent. We want recognition. We want recognition from abroad, locally and from our peers.

“We cannot go back to Europe. We do not belong in Europe, we belong in Africa. So, if people recognise us as part of this continent and this country in terms of our history…we want to build a future for us here,” said. Strydom.

Watch Joost Strydom speaking about wanting recognition

[WATCH] "We cannot go back to Europe. We do not belong in Europe, we belong in Africa," head of the Orania Movement Joost Strydom says. 'Afrikaners' want to be recognised as people who are only at home in Africa and are not interested in dollars and handouts from President Donald… pic.twitter.com/unt4MGgGkW — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) February 9, 2025

Orania

Orania, which is currently home to around 3 000 residents, is a white separatist area along the Orange River in the Northern Cape, founded by Carel Boshoff, who bought the farm in 1991, leading to the eviction of non-white residents.

Boshoff, the grandson of Hendrik Verwoerd, the former prime minister, is considered the architect of apartheid.

In 2000, the High Court in the Northern Cape ruled Orania was not a matter to be settled through courts of law, but should be settled amicably between the Afrikaner community and the provincial government.

Orania residents say they want to live among themselves, in security, far from the decadence of the rest of South Africa.

Orania functions in autarky. It has its own bank and currency, the ora, which is equal in value to the South African rand.

