Fleeing Congolese soldiers arrive from Goma by boat

Some curious onlookers came to greet the soldiers

Weapon-toting Congolese soldiers arrived Monday in Bukavu, fleeing Goma on the other side of Lake Kivu by boat after M23 fighters and Rwandan forces entered the main city in DR Congo’s volatile east.

The capital of the province of South Kivu shares a tumultuous history with Goma, the capital of North Kivu, as both cities have been rocked for over three decades by conflicts and attacks by armed groups such as the M23.

Bukavu residents anxiously followed the fate of Goma, the scene of fierce fighting which left at least 17 dead and 367 injured, according to hospital sources on Monday.

M23 fighters and more than 3,500 Rwandan soldiers entered Goma overnight after weeks of advancing on the city, according to the United Nations and security sources.

Repeated explosions from heavy artillery and intense bursts of gunfire were heard across central Goma throughout Monday, AFP correspondents said.

Meet and greet

Some curious onlookers came to greet the soldiers and civilians evacuated during the night.

“Welcome to our home, we sympathise with you… courage for your bravery,” they shouted from the pier to the disembarking soldiers.

“Yesterday around 6pm, panic gripped the city when the rebels took over,” said Esperance, a mother in her forties who arrived on the ferry with the soldiers.

“My six children and I quickly packed our things but my husband stayed on in Goma where he will continue to monitor the situation,” she said.

‘Rwandan aggression’

The multi-level ferry left Goma around midnight with its lights off, a lake transport official in Bukavu said, adding that it was exceptionally steered by soldiers.

It hit a rock in the dark and had to be rescued, the official said, without giving details.

As the boat arrived, thousands staged a peace march in Bukavu, denouncing “Rwandan aggression against the DRC”.

“We want peace and nothing but peace, no to the hypocrisy of the international community”, chanted Esperance Kitumaini, a teacher.

Rwanda ‘declared war’

Kinshasa accused Rwanda on Sunday of having “declared war” by sending new troops to the Democratic Republic of Congo this weekend, between 500 and 1 000 men according to UN sources.

The United Nations has asked Kigali to withdraw its forces from the region.

The United Nations Security Council met on Sunday evening, but did not prevent Rwanda from continuing its offensive.

The latest fighting has intensified a humanitarian crisis, displacing more than 400,000 people since the start of the year, and raised fears of sparking a regional war, the UN has warned.

