Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

Avatar photo

By Kyle Adam Zeeman

News Editor

2 minute read

6 Feb 2025

08:30 pm

READ: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address in full

President Cyril Ramaphosa touched on several key issues facing the country in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening.

Top 10 stories of the day 5 February 2025

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address before Parliament on Thursday in Cape Town.

It was his first speech under the government of national unity (GNU), and the head of state was expected to reflect on the coalition’s plans for governing South Africa.

While Ramaphosa will have been distracted by a swirling diplomatic storm amid the US freezing funding to the country and the death of 14 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), analysts have urged the president to focus on domestic issues.

These include tackling crime, the rising cost of living and the plague of corruption.

Water and electricity outages remain a pressing issue, as does general service delivery.

Below is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address in full.

250206 SONA 2025Download

Read more on these topics

Cyril Ramaphosa Parliament State of the Nation Address (SONA)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Zuma’s counsel argues against his ‘Stalingrad’ tactics to avoid court
Politics NHI: EFF rips into ANC for allegedly ‘bowing to DA’
Politics ANC charges R1 million for seat at Limpopo gala dinner
News SA funds 90% of its HIV/Aids ARV programme, Motsoaledi reveals amid Pepfar uncertainty
News Breaking bad: Prisons minister revokes parole of Alison Botha’s attackers in historic move

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES