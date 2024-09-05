‘Mthimkhulu has now been held accountable’: Police minister praises 15-year sentence of ex-Prasa manager

Minister Mchunu hailed the sentencing of Daniel Mthimkhulu for falsifying his qualifications as a major victory in the fight against state capture and corruption.

Daniel Mthimkhulu (Prasa head engineer), Mosenngwa Mofi (CEO of Prasa Rail ) and Lucky Montana (Prasa Group CEO) during a media briefing on July 6, 2015 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu has hailed the 15-year sentence of former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) executive manager Daniel Mthimkhulu as a significant milestone in the battle against corruption and fraud.

The Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday sentenced Mthimkhulu to 15 years for fraud and misrepresentation of his qualifications.

He claimed to have acquired a master’s degree from the University of Witwatersrand and a doctorate in engineering management from the Technische Universitat Munchen in Germany.

Mthimkhulu used false qualifications to hike salary

By inflating his qualifications, Prasa suffered financial prejudice. Mthimkhulu’s salary was hiked from R1.6 million as an executive manager to heading the engineering services for a salary of R2.8 million.

Commenting on the case, the minister said the sentence is a reminder of the consequences that happen when public servants betray the trust of public institutions.

He was speaking at a joint briefing with the national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya on Thursday afternoon.

“Mr. Mthimkhulu has now been held accountable,” Mchunu said.

Mthimkhulu’s case is one of the state capture cases that have been finalised.

The minister said this case is one example of the efforts made by the Hawks and other law enforcement agencies to combat corruption.

‘We will find and prosecute you’

“This outcome sends a clear and unequivocal message to those who would seek to exploit our public institutions for personal gain: we will find you; we will prosecute you, and we will ensure that justice is served,” he warned.

Meanwhile, Lebeya said Mthimkhulu’s case should serve as a deterrent to would-be fraudsters who use fake qualifications to attain higher positions.

“Though the wheel of the law seems to turn slowly, the ultimate closure/goal shall be attained no matter how long it takes,” he said.

“They should know that they are committing a serious offence that is not only detrimental to the economy of the country but also negatively affects the integrity of the government.”

He added that state capture cases on the Hawks’ table will continue to be dealt with.

According to the Hawks, 30 state-capture-linked individuals (22 natural persons and eight entities) have appeared in court with three successful convictions.

Lebeya said the DPCI has already recorded 2 241 statements.

State capture accused persons

The accused include the following:

No Name Institution and amount Arrest Date Court Date 1 Moses Mpho “Gift” Mokoena Free State Housing 10 years suspended for five years ( corruption) and five years suspended for five years (Public Finance Management Act) 2 Duduzile Myeni South African Airways R120 000 or 2 years 3 BT Van Wyk SA Express 2022-09-29 2025-02-10 until 2025-02-10 T B Motlhakoleng HoD of NW 2022-09-29 2025-02-10 until 2025-05-30 5 S Phiri Servilex Invest Holding 2022-09-29 2025-02-10 until 2025-05-30 6 N Dube Lavato Estavao 2022-09-30 2025-02-10 until 2025-05-30 7 Lavato Estavao 8 Servilex Invest Holding 9 Batsamai Investments Holdings 10 M Diedericks Asbestos Free State 2023-05-05 2025-02-10 until 2025-05-30 12 ES Magashule 2020-10-02 2025-04-15 until 2025-06-23 13 T Makepe 2020-10-02 2025-02-10 until 2025-05-30 14 AK Manyike 2020-10-02 2025-02-10 until 2025-05-30 15 MJ Matlaka 2020-10-02 2025-02-10 until 2025-05-30 16 MS Maneli 2020-10-02 2025-02-10 until 2025-05-30 17 N Mokhesi 2020-10-02 2025-02-10 until 2025-05-30 18 NB Molikoe 2020-10-02 2025-02-10 until 2025-05-30 19 SJ Radebe 2020-10-02 2025-02-10 until 2025-05-30 20 PE Sodi 2020-10-02 2025-02-10 until 2025-05-30 21 AJ Venter 2020-10-02 2025-02-10 until 2025-05-30 22 TW Zulu 2020-10-02 2025-02-10 until 2025-05-30 23 SM Mlameli, 2020-10-02 2025-02-10 until 2025-05-30 24 Blackhead Consulting (Pty) Ltd, 2020-10-02 2025-02-10 until 2025-05-30 25 Diamond Hill Trading 71 (Pty) Ltd), 2020-10-02 2025-02-10 until 2025-05-30 26 605 Consulting Solutions (Pty) Ltd, 2020-10-02 2025-02-10 until 2025-05-30 27 Master Trade 232 (Pty) Ltd, ORI Group (Pty) Ltd 2020-10-02 2025-02-10 until 2025-05-30 28 Daniel Motshutshisi Mtimkulu PRASA July 2015 Sentence 21 years 29 Angelo Aggrizzi BOSASA 2019-02-06 2025-01-25 30 Linda Mti DCS 2019-02-07 2025-01-25 31 Patrick Gillingham 2019-02-06 2025-01-25 32 Andries Van Tonder BOSASA 2019-02-06 2025-01-25 33 Frans Vorster 2019-02-06 Deceased 34 Jehan Mackay EOH 2024-06-05 2024-09-10 35 Zizi Kodwa Former Minister 2024-06-05 2024-09-10 Source: Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI)

“It is important to note that despite these accomplishments, the fight against national priority offences continues to be an ongoing challenge that requires sustained commitment and collaboration.”

“The DPCI reiterates its commitment to work diligently to address the evolving threat and bring those who engage in criminal activity to justice.”

