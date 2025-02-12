N3 and other tolls to increase on 1 March — Here is how much more you will pay

Sanral can earn up to R6.6 million per day in toll fees from trucks alone from the Mooi, Tugela and Wilge plazas on the N3.

The Tsitsikamma tollgate stop sign on the garden route in South Africa. Picture: iStock / Matthew de Lange

Motorist using South Africa’s national toll routes will dig a bit deeper into their pockets from the end of the month.

South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) recently announced its 2025 tariff hike for all major national routes.

The increases will take effect on 1 March, and they will be fractionally lower than the previous year’s jump.

Sanral toll increase

Sanral stated that increases were necessary to improve toll roads as well as service debt incurred on new projects.

ALSO READ: Sanral paid out nearly R16 million to motorists for pothole damage

National route tolls will increase by 4.84% from next month, less than the 6.25% increase from last year.

“The national road network is a precondition for providing basic services such as electricity, water, sanitation, telecommunications and public transport,” stated Sanral on Tuesday.

“Sanral is empathetic to the South African public, considering the current state of the economy,” added Sanral Communications General Manager Vusi Mona.

“However, it is equally important to introduce the adjustments to ensure that the agency continues to deliver safe and quality roads to the benefit of all road users,” Mona said.

Up to R6.6 million from three plazas

Tolls are broken into four classes — light, medium, large and extra-large heavy vehicles.

Among the highest new tolls nationally for light vehicles, which includes motorcycles, are the Machado and Swartruggens tollgates along the N4, at R122 and R99 each.

Machado has the highest tolls across all classes, with the other three costing R338, R493 and R704, respectively.

ALSO READ: Sanral invests R50 billion to repair these roads in four provinces

The N3 has the highest volumes of vehicles, with the N3 Toll Concession previously stating numbers of up to 7 000 trucks per day and 2000 vehicles per hour during peak times this past December.

The Mooi, Tugela and Wilge toll plazas are the priciest along the N3 route, and will cost light vehicle drivers R67, R96 and R90 from next month.

For trucks, those tolls climb to R313, R347 and R294 each, or R954 for trucks passing through all three.

Based on the N3TC’s earlier figures, Sanral would earn roughly R6.6 million per day from trucks alone, excluding the other tollgates along the route.

Below are the tolls along the N1, N2, N3 and N4:

N1

N2

N3

N4

NOW READ: Sanral provided misleading information about its ‘R53bn in tender awards’