Human Rights Day weather brings disruptive rain in parts of Western Cape

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 21 March 2025.

Saws warns of disruptive rainfall over parts of the Western Cape, with localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements and roads expected.

Humid weather and a heat wave with persistently high temperatures are expected in parts of the Eastern Cape.

⛈️Weather outlook for Thursday & Friday, 20 – 21 March 2025.

Partly cloudy & warm with isolated showers & thundershowers, but scattered over the western interior. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/3JsouKmHGd — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 18, 2025

Weather warnings, Friday, 21 March

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements and roads over the southern parts of the West Coast district, the northern parts of the West Coast, the City of Cape Town, Cape Winelands and Overberg districts

Advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over Alfred Nzo District in the Eastern Cape.

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions in places over Sarah Baartman District Municipality, Amatole District Municipality, Buffalo City Metro and OR Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

ALSO READ: Lions prepared for any weather in URC match against Cardiff

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 21 March:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool weather conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect to wake up to cloudy conditions with morning fog in places, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

The day will start off cloudy, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in the southern Lowveld.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy and cool to warm weather conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will start off with morning fog along the coast, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but partly cloudy in the east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fog along the coast in the morning and by the evening, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in the south-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy with morning fog in places along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated thundershowers in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the north-west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.