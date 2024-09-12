Najwa Peterson, mastermind behind husband Taliep’s murder, granted parole

Convicted murderer Najwa Petersen, who masterminded the murder of her husband, renowned musician Taliep Petersen is expected to be released on parole in November.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) on Thursday confirmed that Petersen appeared before the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) on Wednesday.

Parole

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Peterson was granted a parole placement date of 27 November 2024.

“This decision was made in accordance with Section 73 of the Correctional Services Act, which requires that the minimum sentence period be served before parole consideration. The victims were involved in the parole-hearing process and have been informed of the CSPB’s decision.”

Now 63 years old, Petersen began serving a 28-year sentence on 11 February 2009 for murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Rehabilitation

Nxumalo said Peterson has participated in various rehabilitation programmes and will now be enrolled in pre-release programmes to prepare her for reintegration into society.

“Upon release, Najwa Petersen will serve the remainder of her sentence under the system of community corrections, monitored according to parole conditions. Normal parole conditions will apply.

“For example, she is not allowed to leave her magisterial district without informing her parole officer. She is also not allowed to conduct media interviews. Critical to highlight, there is going to be a continuity of Restorative Justice processes involving the victims of crime with the help of professionals,” Nxumalo said.

Murder

The 56-year-old Taliep was shot dead in his Athlone home on December 16, 2006 in what was initially thought to be a robbery.

During the murder trial, Peterson pleaded not guilty, claiming robbers shot and killed her husband.

Abdoer Raasiet Emjedi, also a co-accused, was sentenced to 24 years behind bars in 2009 and was released on parole in 2020.

He was convicted of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Another co-accused, Jefferson Snyders, who was convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to 10 years and acquitted of the murder, died three years ago.

