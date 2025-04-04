Kid Fonque on upcoming project with Charles Webster as he returns to SA

Kid Fonque moved to the UK in 2023. He said, although it was enjoyable to be in London, he wasn’t entirely happy.

Kid Fonqe has confirmed his return to South Africa after spending two years in the UK. Picture: kidfonque/Instagram

Ahead of his return to South Africa after spending two years in the UK, DJ and music producer Kid Fonque has confirmed a new project with British producer Charles Webster, which will feature South African artists.

“I have an exceptional album coming out from Charles Webster collaborating with a bunch of SA artists I love, plus lots of big releases,” Kid Fonque told The Citizen.

Webster is a respected dance music producer who also dabbles in other genres. His love for South Africa and its music is palpable.

Just a few days ago, Webster teased a video of his collaboration with South African artist Muzi in the studio. Webster was one of the headline acts at the Cape Town Electronic Festival in February.

ALSO READ: ‘They didn’t believe us but we believe you CweCwe’: Teary Amanda Du-Pont

Kid Fonque happier in SA

In 2023, the former 5FM radio jock moved to London to take up a role as the artists and repertoire (A&R) at UK record label, Defected Records.

Real name Allan Nicoll, Kid Fonque sold his home and moved to Europe with his young family. However, he said that, as enjoyable as it was to be in London, he wasn’t entirely happy.

“I had to make some tough decisions recently around my happiness and the future of my family. Ultimately we are happier in SA working with local artists,” he said.

He said the move was about expanding his career and also promoting South African music in that part of the world.

“I had the opportunity to work for the mighty Defected Records which I had to explore. Working in London is hard to be honest,” admits the music producer.

But he shares that working in the UK also had its perks.

“I have learnt so much about the music business. We did explore as much of London and the UK as we could. It’s an incredibly impressive city that never sleeps…. I love the shopping!”

ALSO READ: Berita, Eugene Mthethwa and Idols Top 5 finalist among nominees for spot as a trustee of Samro’s retirement fund

Differences between UK and SA

Kid Fonque said he found the scene in the UK to be different from what he is used to. “Not really a peeve, but an observation,” he said, referring to one of the stark differences between the two scenes he had experienced.

“…and personal choice, is that I’m so into local SA house music, the temperament, quality and tempo that we release.

“It’s way faster and aimed at big moments on the floor… I missed home and I our scene and music – our crowds and the pure love of SA house music is undeniable.”

ALSO READ: A sign of genre’s growth as Amapiano takes over London’s Southwark Park

Sticking to his word

Kid Fonque spoke openly about his desire to promote Mzansi music and its artists.

“I definitely stuck to my word with adding China Charmeleon, Sio, FKA Mash, Atmos Blaq and more to Defected shows in Ibiza, Croatia and Malta,” he said.

He also managed to get Mzansi artists to remix some of Defected’s catalogue and released music from Sun El Musician and Sio on Defected as well.

“So, I believe my purpose for our scene was served over my time at Defected.”

Kid Fonque joined Defected after its CEO, Simon Dunmore, sold the business to the former managing director and current CEO, Wez Saunders.

“I had some big boots to fill after Simon Dunmore sold the business, but with the support of the new CEO Wez Saunders, I feel I managed the title well,” shared Kid Fonque.

“It’s all learning for me and I am coming home with a lot of experience I didn’t have before leaving.”

Despite his unexpected quick return to South Africa, he said there is no bad blood between him and the UK label.

“There are no bridges burnt with me leaving Defected,” he said.

In addition to being a record label, Defected is also does internationally syndicated radio shows including events and festivals.

“I am still playing the Croatia show in October and will continue to stay in touch with everyone I worked with.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: DJ Fresh on ‘manufacturing a brand new radio station’

Possible return to radio

Before leaving South Africa, Kid Fonque had the Selective Styles radio show on 5FM, which has a massive following among the dance community. He shared that he would like to continue with the show.

“One of my favourite things to do in the world is radio. I have not locked anything in with any radio stations yet, but will hopefully get the show going again, sooner rather than later,” he said.

NOW READ: Content creators welcome Solly Malatsi’s call for TikTok to pay them