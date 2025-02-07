Naledi Pandor disappointed by Trump and Rubio remarks on SA [VIDEOS]

Donald Trump and Marco Rubio have been critical of South Africa.

Former minister of international relations Dr Naledi Pandor has expressed disappointment over US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s increasing criticism of South Africa.

Pandor shared her sentiments ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Trump has been vocally critical of South Africa’s Expropriation Act, threatening to cut funding to the country.

Trump lies

Without providing any evidence, Trump claimed that “South Africa is confiscating land and treating certain classes of people very badly,” referring to the new law signed by Ramaphosa and aimed at addressing racial disparities in land ownership.

A few days later, Rubio echoed his leader’s sentiments, saying he would boycott the upcoming G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November because South Africa “is doing very bad things”.

Watch Naledi Pandor speaking about the tensions between the US and South Africa

Former international relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor says she's saddened by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's utterances that he'll not be attending a G20 meeting in South Africa. Like his president, Donald Trump, Rubio says SA's doing 'very bad things'.… pic.twitter.com/eRLCSiixEB February 6, 2025

ALSO READ: ‘We will not be bullied’ – Ramaphosa talks tough amid US diplomatic storm [VIDEO]

Wrong perception of SA

Pandor said the US has got the wrong perception of South Africa.

“I think it’s extremely disappointing and of concern. I hope that our minister of international relations is speaking to Secretary Rubio, broadly the state department, senior officials through the director general of our department in South Africa, really to engage and to inform.

“I believe there is a lot of wrong perception about our country. We have been and are a good partner to the United States of America, and we need to provide information as to the factual position on all the matters that have been raised thus far – many of which I think have really been misconstrued.”

Pandor said a great deal of “diplomatic effort is needed on South Africa’s part”.

“We do have friends, by the way, in the United States of America in both houses. We need to use them. We have friends in civil society; we have chambers of business that have focussed on investing in South Africa… We need to convene them, speak on these issues clearly, and get communication out there. I don’t think we should let things to bubble and develop false feet. I really believe a great deal of diplomatic effort should get underway, and I’m sure it already is,” Pandor said.

‘Lies gains ‘gravitas’

Later, at the Cape Town City Hall, Pandor said she was worried about what Trump had been saying, adding that South Africa needed to improve its communications.

“The fact that such lies gain gravitas means that we need to heighten our information provision,” she said, adding that she believes the country will get over the debacle.

#SONA2025 Former foreign minister Naledi Pandor says she is worried about what the U.S President Donald Trump has been saying. But says SA needs to improve its communications. pic.twitter.com/sYqSNOzk2P — Kgothatso Madisa (@kgmadisa) February 6, 2025

‘SA won’t be bullied’

During the Sona on Thursday, Ramaphosa seemingly delivered a riposte to Trump.

While Ramaphosa did not mention Trump directly during the Sona, he addressed rising global tensions in his speech.

“In the face of these challenges, we are witnessing the rise of nationalism and protectionism, the pursuit of narrow interests and the decline of common cause. This is the world that we, as a developing economy, must now navigate. But we are not daunted. We will not be deterred. We are a resilient people. We will not be bullied. We will stand together as a united nation, and we will speak with one voice in defence of our national interests, our sovereignty and our constitutional democracy,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said the government spent much of the week defending the country’s reputation and legal processes after Trump announced on Truth Social that he would cut all US funding to South Africa.

ALSO READ: US secretary Marco Rubio will not attend G20 summit because SA ‘is doing very bad things’