‘A nation that values its military doesn’t treat its soldiers as disposable’: Mayibuye Mandela slams Ramaphosa’s Sona SANDF tribute

Mandela said the soldiers were deployed under direct orders from President Ramaphosa as part of a peacekeeping mission and were killed by the M23 rebel group, reportedly backed by Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Mayibuye Melisizwe Mandela has issued a scathing criticism of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s handling of the recent deaths of 14 South African soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), characterising the 2025 State of the Nation Address (Sona) as “another exercise in rhetoric rather than action”.

The Congolese army, backed by troops from South Africa as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission, has been fighting M23 rebel fighters in the East of the country for close to three years now.

But fighting intensified last month as the armies clashed outside the prominent cities of Sake and Goma, killing several SANDF members and injuring over a dozen.

In his Sona on Thursday, Ramaphosa acknowledged the tragedy.

“We gather here as our country is mourning the tragic and devastating loss of 14 South African soldiers who were part of a mission to bring peace to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

The president emphasised that these soldiers “lost their lives not in the pursuit of resources or territory or power” but “so that the guns on our continent may be forever silenced”.

He named each fallen soldier and directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast for a week in their honour.

‘A responsible government honours its fallen heroes’ – Mandela

Following the Sona, Mandela criticised the government’s response as insufficient, arguing that the soldiers’ bodies have not yet been returned home and troops remain stranded in the DRC.

“A responsible government honours its fallen heroes. A nation that values its military does not treat its soldiers as disposable assets,” Mandela stated.

He further questioned the decision to proceed with Sona’s ceremonial aspects, including military parades and a 21-gun salute, while families continue to wait for their loved ones’ remains.

“How does a country mourn its soldiers when their bodies have not even been brought home?” Mandela asked.

“How does a president speak of their deaths yet fail to take extraordinary measures to show the gravity of this loss?” he further questioned.

He argued that South Africa owes the slain soldiers more than words, calling for national mourning, state recognition, and immediate action to return both the fallen and living troops home.

‘Distortion, deliberate attacks, and even lies’ – Kagame

On January 27, South African minister of international relations and cooperation Ronald Lamola asserted that Rwanda was supporting the M23.

However, Rwandan President Paul Kagame strongly denied this, claiming they were killed by DRC soldiers.

“President Ramaphosa confirmed to me that M23 did not kill the soldiers from South Africa, FARDC did,” Kagame stated.

ANC leadership on Sona and SANDF soldiers death

Following Sona, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said SANDF troops had been sent to the DRC to fight for peace “not to be in a worse situation”.

“If any complication arises out of our deployment there, as the president announced, we will work towards withdrawal in the DRC, at least that is what he said, but we will continue to work with everybody.”

Mbalula dismissed claims about ulterior motives for South Africa’s involvement.

“Our diplomatic shuttle diplomacy is in full swing to do everything in power to ensure that there is long-lasting peace in the DRC.

“All the other frames that have been purported in the media, [that] we are there for the self-interest of individuals. That is absolute hogwash.”

