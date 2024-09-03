Mchunu says ‘more extortion going on than meets the eye’ as police ramp up war

As extortion cases rise, Police Minister Mchunu reveals plans to fight back, urging community involvement and stronger crime intelligence operations.

Over time, instances of extortion have become more prevalent and have now reached a point where all South African communities have become angry, bitter and agitated.

This is what Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said on Tuesday as he briefed Parliament on his department’s plans to deal with the extortion syndicates in the country.

Extortion syndicates target four provinces

Extortion is a major threat impacting ordinary people and businesses. Most syndicates are operating in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape, according to Mchunu. He said the Eastern Cape was the most affected.

“Extortion has been emerging over time and has now reached levels where all communities in our country beyond the four provinces indicated above have become very angry, bitter and agitated; the pain has gone very deep,” he said.

“The mood expressed in communities is also reflective of statements that have been made in the house unanimously against these crimes in the short past.”

The minister added that one of the underlining factors to the rise of crime is South Africa’s socioeconomic condition.

According to the ministry, most of the perpetrators do not want to work but rather choose to “parade as armies of murderous parasites”.

“That must be fought and rejected by society as a whole,” Mchunu said.

Low reporting and ‘silence’ due to fear

The modus operandi of the perpetrators is to be heavily armed and operate in groups to instil fear and chaos.

The minister attributed the perceived “silence” of communities and low reporting levels to these fears.

He said the ministry was working hard to fight against these crimes on a daily basis and highlighted recent police operations.

In Milnerton, Cape Town, extortionists were confronted and a shootout with the police ensued. Four suspects were fatally wounded, while four were admitted to the hospital.

Mchunu said operations in the Eastern Cape are focusing on Mthatha and Nelson Mandela Bay, where similar crimes include illegal occupation of buildings and stock theft, among others.

Twelve cases have been reported on the extortion hotline, and investigations are underway.

He added that the police are observing signs of resistance from criminals, but Mchunu said the police will prevail.

Churches, funerals, family functions targeted

“We must also mention that we see shocking incidents of the lowest morality where church services, funerals, and other family-related functions get disrupted by these extortionists,” the minister said.

Three weeks ago, three suspects were arrested in Bronkospruit, Gauteng, for activities related to extortion. Soweto is also a place where the police are paying attention to extortion cases, Mchunu said.

In Mpumalanga, three arrests were recently made in cases of extortion and fighting over turf for the same purpose.

The target of extortionists in the Free State includes pensioners and people who receive Road Accident Fund (RAF) claims.

“Generally, there is more extortion going on than meets the eye. This requires more crime intelligence operations,” the minister told Parliament.

To deal with this, Mchunu said the government has initiated the signing of cooperative agreements with provincial and local government with all seeking to share resources against crime.

Operational plan

He said the operational plan will include community policing forums (CPFs) and private security companies.

“We believe traditional leaders and communities have a role to play, and they will be engaged,” the minister concluded.

Watch Police Minister Mchunu brief Parliament here:

