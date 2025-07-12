New board members across Gauteng hospitals

More than 200 newly appointed hospital board members have been inducted across Gauteng to help improve healthcare governance.

MEC for Health and Wellness in Gauteng Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko speaking at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. Picture: Gauteng Health

In a move aimed at strengthening accountability and restoring trust in Gauteng’s public healthcare system, the province’s Department of Health on Friday inducted 222 new hospital board members who will serve across 34 public hospitals.

The induction ceremony took place at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, where Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko officially welcomed the new members.

‘Our people are ready to partner with us’

The appointment follows an overwhelming public response, with more than 1 500 applications received from professionals and community leaders.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the large number of applicants was a sign of active citizenship.

“The overwhelming number of applications shows that our people are ready to partner with us to improve healthcare. It is a powerful sign of active citizenship and gives us hope for the future, especially as we march towards implementing the National Health Insurance,” said the MEC.

She emphasised that the new board members are being brought on board at a crucial time, as Premier Panyaza Lesufi has identified poor service at public healthcare facilities as one of the province’s 13 key challenges.

“From today, this problem becomes your problem too. You are our partners in restoring dignity, trust, and excellence in our facilities,” Nkomo-Ralehoko added.

ALSO READ: Gauteng health rubbishes claims of corpses left in ‘limbo’ at Helen Joseph Hospital

Diverse skills for better governance

The new board members represent a range of backgrounds, including law, health, and community activism.

Their role is voluntary and aimed at bolstering hospital governance, ensuring transparency, and improving the quality of care.

Yamkela Rini, appointed to the board of Tara H. Moross Hospital, said the role comes with responsibility.

“Our role is not for financial benefit, but to ensure good governance, proper service delivery, and high standards of care. We want to help the Department of Health and hospital management address the growing number of litigations by improving quality and infrastructure,” he said.

Lawyer Phillemon Lebelo, who joins the Jubilee Hospital board, highlighted the value of diversity among members.

“There is no greater honour than to serve your own community. Our collective experiences will greatly benefit the hospitals we are to serve in,” said Lebelo.

ALSO READ: Water interruptions affect major Gauteng hospitals

Term and vision

The new boards will serve a three-year term from 1 July 2025 to March 2028.

To ensure smooth transitions, the term of outgoing members was extended by three months.

The department said these boards will be key in supporting hospital management and ensuring services remain patient-centred.

Gauteng’s new hospital boards are expected to drive the transformation of the public healthcare system and rebuild confidence among patients.

NOW READ: Gauteng health MEC warns against denying foreign nationals health care access