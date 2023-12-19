New cops face tough battle – experts

At least 10 000 rookie cops face corruption and indiscipline in "weakened" police force, experts warn. They say there could be consequences.

At least 10 000 new police constables will soon hit the streets. Picture: File/ ANA

At least 10 000 inexperienced police constables are coming into an environment that is largely “not totally, fortunately, but largely weakened”, overcome by corruption as a result of poor leadership and the lack of accountability, according to experts.

Police Minister Bheki Cele alongside the national police commissioner Fannie Masemola and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, welcomed at least 10 000 new police recruits at the Tshwane Police Academy this weekend.

However, experts are convinced “the raw recruits, who are just coming fresh from training, are now posted all over the country at police stations and units and they will be exposed, not just to corruption, but they will also experience indiscipline, which is contrary to what they were trained”.

Dr Johan Burger, a senior researcher and policing expert at the Institute for Security Studies, said the recruits needed good leadership.

Based on the Corruption Watch annual report in 2022, 65% of corruption in South Africa includes public sector corruption, involving police and state institutions.

Corruption Watch also found that most corruption cases involve extortion and soliciting bribes, followed by the sale and theft, or disposal of exhibits, and the destruction of police dockets.

The report also noted that corruption stemmed from the upper structures of the police force to constables and low-ranking officials, who line their own pockets and misuse their power.

Burger said they should be held accountable where they conduct themselves in a poor manner.

In an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) 2022-23 report, the department’s fraud prevention policy and fraud prevention plan had proactive systems to manage Ipid’s vulnerability to fraud and corruption.

Meanwhile, when asked how Ipid will deal with the potential misconduct, spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said they were more concerned and geared to deal with the cases once they’ve occurred.