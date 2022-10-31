Ramaphosa appoints new inspector-general of intelligence to strengthen capability

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Imtiaz Ahmed Fazel as the head of inspector-general of intelligence (IGI) and he will sit in office on 1 November 2022.

Fazel succeeds former IGI boss Setlhomamaru Isaac Dintwe, whose term ended on 15 March 2022.

New intelligence boss approved by parliament

The Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) commenced interviews early February, ahead of the ending term for the former intelligence boss. The post received 25 applications.

In September, parliament approved the appointment of Fazel in terms of Section 7(1) of the Intelligence Services Oversight Act.

“The JSCI resolved by a simple majority of members present to nominate Mr Imtiaz Ahmed Fazel for approval by the National Assembly, and for recommendation to the president for appointment as the IGI,” said Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

The IGI monitors and reviews the operations of the intelligence services of South Africa which include the State Security Agency, Defence Intelligence Division of the South African National Defence Force and Crime Intelligence Division of the South African Police Service.

Spokesperson for the president, Vincent Magwenya said the appointment of Fazel is a continuation of the attention President Ramaphosa is giving to strengthening the capability of the state, including the security sector.

New Intelligence boss experience

“Mr Fazel is a former Chief Operating Officer – at the level of deputy director-general – in the Office of the IGI and a former deputy director-general in the Office of the Director-General of the State Security Agency,” said Mangwenya.

From 2015 to 2020, he also worked as deputy director-general for risk compliance and governance in the Department of Public Works. He also served as acting director-general in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

“Mr Fazel has obtained a Master’s Degree in Security Studies from the University of Pretoria and holds a Bachelor of Accounting Science Degree from the University of South Africa,” added Mangwenya.

He obtained a post-graduate diploma in accounting from the University of Western Cape and is also a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.

“The president offers Mr Fazel his best wishes and support in his role as IGI, which is a critical function that contributes to making the country and the world a safer place and advancing the country’s national interest,” he said.

