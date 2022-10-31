Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
31 Oct 2022
5:24 am
Politics

ANC members fear attending branch meetings over deadly violence

ANC branch meetings across Mpumalanga experienced ‘coordinated chaos’ in anarchy that followed the pro-Cyril provincial conference.

ANC Limpopo
A flag of the African National Congress (ANC). Picture: Michel Bega
Deadly infighting among ANC branches in Mpumalanga, which resulted in the deaths of several members, is threatening peace and stability, following the recent provincial conference which opted to support President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second term as head of the party for another term. The Mpumalanga ANC provincial conference may have gone smoothly, but blood is on the floor as grassroots members are at one another’s throats in intense factional wars throughout the province. The battles are for the control of the branches towards the ANC national conference to be held in Johannesburg from 16 -20 December. Several branch general meetings continued...

