Johannesburg revitalisation: Free wi-fi and service delivery operations

Johannesburg's municipal entities held a joint service delivery operation on Friday, a day after city council's chaotic adjournment.

A JRA crew clean a curb inlet blocked by trash in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: X / @CityofJoburgZA

Johannesburg’s municipal entities have taken steps to reclaim the city’s lost shine.

Mayor Dada Morero led a service delivery blitz on Friday while the city announced the expansion and simplification of its free wi-fi network.

Roughly a year out from the 2026 local government elections and with the G20 summit to be hosted in Johannesburg in November, pressure is on to get the city into presentable shape.

Service delivery operations

All municipal hands were on deck on Friday for a “high impact” service delivery operation in the CBD.

The day was a continuation of Morero’s project to revitalise the city and restore basic infrastructure to working standards.

City Power fixed streetlights, while Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) cleaned out curb inlets blocked by an overload of trash, which Pikitup helped to clear across the city.

MMC for Economic Development Nomoya Mnisi engaged with street traders to address compliance as well as hear their suggestions and concerns.

“The operation targets critical service delivery exacerbated by vandalism, illegal connections to water and electricity infrastructure, illegal advertising, dumping, parking and trading,” the city stated.

High on the list of priorities is to beautify the gateways to the city — seven main routes used to access the Johannesburg CBD.

Free wi-fi

Earlier in the week, the city announced the expansion of their free wi-fi service at public infrastructure.

The city has integrated 25 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations into the wi-fi network, giving commuters free access while waiting for transport.

Additonally, the wireless network has been “unified”, meaning that commuters will not have to log onto multiple free networks throughout their interactions in the city.

“This means that CoJ facilities, Wits University, BRT stations, Metrobus hubs, and other municipal spaces will now operate under the same wi-fi name — “Joburg Free Wi-Fi” —eliminating the need for users to switch between different networks,” the city stated this week.

“We are focused on extending connectivity to as many public spaces as possible while ensuring a stable and secure digital environment,” said Aubrey Mochela, Group Chief Technology Officer.

Council chaos

However, the clean ups in the street are in contrast to the chaos in the Johannesburg city council, where a sitting was adjourned on Thursday due to disruptions caused by unruly councillors

Democratic Alliance Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku stated the disruptions were to prevent a vote on proposed adjustments to the city’s budget.

“This budget is built on deception, with inflated revenue projections, reckless cuts to critical infrastructure and an unsustainable borrowing plan that will sink the city further into debt,” Kayser-Echeozonjoku said.

“In the middle of a water crisis, Mayor Morero felt it apt to allow his executive to table a budget that would have cut water infrastructure spending,” she concluded.

